Arlington Museum of Art presents "Disney Art from Private Collections" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. North Richland Hills Library will present New York Times bestselling author, Candice Millard, who will discuss her latest book, River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, with writer and editor Mike Merschel. The Friends of the NRH Library will host a ticketed reception followed by an in-conversation event and book signing.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO