Arlington, TX

Arlington Museum of Art presents "Disney Art from Private Collections" opening day

 4 days ago

Arlington Museum of Art presents "Disney Art from Private Collections" opening day

Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Project Unity present Together We Sing

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Project Unity will present Together We Sing, a musical fundraising event that blends gospel and classical music. The night of inspiration will feature the Dallas Symphony Orchestra along with a 200-voice multi-ethnic, multi-faith choir comprised of choruses from more than 20 religions and faith organizations as well as performances by top gospel artists.
DALLAS, TX
North Richland Hills Library presents In Conversation with Candice Millard

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. North Richland Hills Library will present New York Times bestselling author, Candice Millard, who will discuss her latest book, River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, with writer and editor Mike Merschel. The Friends of the NRH Library will host a ticketed reception followed by an in-conversation event and book signing.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
With Love, ViiV Healthcare

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. With Love, ViiV Healthcare is a new immersive experience that takes attendees on a journey through a series of interactive spaces inspired by ViiV Healthcare’s cultural initiatives that center communities most disproportionately impacted by HIV – all of which are a love letter to community and an invitation to create connections, define our narratives and envision a future – together.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

