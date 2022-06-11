ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Friday's local sports results

By Brad Choat - WBGZ Radio
advantagenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiver Dragons, Edwardsville High baseball & softball in action. The Alton River Dragons won a rain-shortened game Friday night at Gordon Moore Park. Alton defeated Springfield 6-4 in...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Eagles, Shells, Explorers make All-State softball teams

-0- The Illinois Coaches Association (ICA) has announced its 2022 prep softball all-state teams for the spring season. The Roxana Shells, Marquette Explorers and Civic Memorial Eagles had players make all-state honors. Class 3A softball >>. * Civic Memorial Eagles: Kelbie Zupan & Bella Thien both made 3rd team all-state.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

More summer baseball for River Dragons, Post 126 and others

WED, 6:35 - Clinton (IA) @ Alton. Alton Post 126 will be back in action tonight (TUE):. Senior legion team @ Trenton (8 pm) Junior legion team vs. Jerseyville - DH, 5:30 - Gordon Moore Park. -0- Summer baseball. The Southwestern Piasa Birds take on the Gillespie Miners tonight (TUE)...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Summer baseball update - River Dragons & Alton Post 126

The Alton River Dragons fell to Cape Catfish (MO), 12-2 on Sunday evening at Gordon Moore Park. Alton falls to 8-and-4 while Cape Girardeau improves to 6-and-6 on the year. Cape Catfish outhit the River Dragons, 19-to-7 in the game. Scott Montesano has more on the game:. Alton has the...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Richard Mendez Sr.

Richard A. Mendez Sr. 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville. He was born September 26, 1933 in Madison, Illinois, a son of the late Anthony Mendez and the late Catherine (Huckla) German. He married Geraldine (Schiller) Mendez on September 12, 1959 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she passed away on May 25, 2021. Richard retired in 1990 from Kroger bakery after 20 years of dedicated service as a baker. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He enjoyed watching football, spending time outdoors, trips with the park district, traveling and his many trips to Las Vegas for gambling. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Laura and Mark Guenther of Collinsville, Richard and Gayle Mendez Jr. of Edwardsville and Toni and Todd Williams of Troy; seven grandchildren, Becky, Katie, Jordan, Kristen, Matthew, Logan and Brooke; four great grandchildren, Lyla, Lydia, Derek and Beau; a sister, Margaret Czapla of St. Louis; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Arthur German. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stephen Thompson as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Barrington, IL
City
Springfield, IL
City
Danville, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
Alton, IL
Education
Alton, IL
Sports
Edwardsville, IL
Education
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Joliet, IL
City
Mundelein, IL
advantagenews.com

Marie Jackson

Margaret Marie Jackson, 81, died at 11:57 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home. She was born in Fieldon, Illinois on January 25, 1941, the daughter of Edwin and Minnie Margaret (Hagen) Devening. She grew up in the Fieldon area on the family farm with her four...
FIELDON, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Pfau from Frohna to Wentzville to Murphysboro

Martin Pfau took a roundabout way to find his bride in Jacob, Illinois. And even then, I have no idea how these two managed to meet one another. His bride is today’s birthday girl, but the only documentation for her being born on this day is found in the books of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. As it is, I am situated in Minnesota for a couple of days and cannot even display the one record that has her date of birth. However, let’s begin with Martin.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
advantagenews.com

Carolyn Deardeuff

Carolyn DeAnn Deardeuff, 60. passed away June 14, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born February 20, 1962 in Alton, IL to Daymond and Judith (Kasiewicz) Deardeuff. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Marks Mortuary in Wood River are in charge of the arrangement.
ALTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Moore
advantagenews.com

Rhonda Shaw

Rhonda Sue (Peil) Shaw, 65, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 7:00 am with her family by her side. She was born on June 6, 1957, in Wood River, IL, the daughter of the late Ronald J. and Betty (McKenzie) Peil. She married Harlen Shaw on April 10, 1976. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2021.
BETHALTO, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
advantagenews.com

Roberta Frizzell

Roberta Jean Frizzell (nee Browning), age 75 of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Roberta was born on August 3, 1946 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (nee Kircher) Browning. Roberta was...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospect League#Catfish#Highschoolsports#The Alton River Dragons#The River Dragons#Edwardsville Tigers
advantagenews.com

Terry Kopsie

He was born on September 27, 1955 in Alton, the son of Kenneth & Maria (Haas) Kopsie. Terry worked as a Turbine Technician rebuilding power plants and loved to spend time with his son Kenny and working on cars together. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles. He is survived...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

John Gowin

John R. Gowin, 79, of Kane, IL passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 6:15 am at his residence. He was born on February 14, 1943, in Kane, IL the son of late Minor Gowin and Loretta Gowin. John was a CPA for the Alton Telegraph and was a...
KANE, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Sign of the Times: MO, IL Public Projects Draw Only One Bidder

Within the past 45 days, two major public-sector building project lettings – one in St. Louis, the other in Springfield, IL – have been left wanting for bids from contractors. The first project, phase two of a proposed expansion to St. Louis’ downtown convention center, met with only...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

More license plate reader cameras for Metro East

There are more license plate reader cameras coming to Metro East highways. Under a law signed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this month, House Bill 4481 permits cameras along State highways in Madison, St. Clair and 20 other additional counties throughout Illinois. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Student Life

The St. Louis Metro: Two States, One City, Thousands of Strangers

A version of this story will be run in the print issue of Starting Line. Before coming to Washington University, I heard a lot of the same rhetoric about St. Louis. If people weren’t asking me “Where is St. Louis, again?” they were telling me about how dangerous the city is, cautioning against venturing too far off campus. For the majority of my freshman year, I heeded this advice, straying only occasionally from even the South 40 (it was peak COVID, to be fair).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Area men arrested with white supremacist group

Authorities in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, say they arrested 31 men with the white supremacist group Patriot Front over the weekend, including two from the St. Louis area. The men were arrested while riding in the back of an enclosed U-Haul truck and police say they were there to disrupt an Idaho Pride Parade. All 31 suspects have been charged with criminal conspiracy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Hayner downtown branch closed due to illness

Hayner Public Library is temporarily closing its Main Branch in downtown Alton starting today due to staff illnesses and the hope is to reopen again on Monday June 20. Anyone with on-hold items can pick those up at the Alton Square Mall branch which will be open for regular business hours.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy