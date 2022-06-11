ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-France in no mood to make concessions to Russia, presidency says

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - France is unwilling to make concessions to Russia and wants Ukraine to win the war against Moscow's invading forces with its territorial integrity restored, a French presidential official said on Friday, as Paris seeks to assuage concerns over its stance in the conflict. President...

The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Kremlin says Putin, Xi agreed to boost ties in energy, finance

June 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to expand cooperation in energy, finance and industry as Moscow faces unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. "It was agreed to expand cooperation in energy, finance, industry,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

China attack on Taiwan would hit global trade more than Ukraine war, says Taiwan

GENEVA, June 14 (Reuters) - Any Chinese military attack on Taiwan would have a greater impact on global trade flows than the Ukraine war, Taipei's top trade negotiator told Reuters on Tuesday, saying it would lead to a shortage of semiconductor chips. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has triggered...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-WTO chief warns of rocky road to deals amid 'polycrisis'

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that more than 100 trade ministers meeting in Geneva would achieve one or two global deals this week, but warned the path there would be bumpy and rocky. The director-general from Nigeria said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Russia's war may deprive world of three Ukrainian wheat harvests - minister

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing prices to record levels, Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters. Ukraine, sometimes known as Europe's bread basket, has had its maritime...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE - Ukraine 2022 sowing area

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine has reduced the 2022 sowing area by around 25% due to the Russian invasion and hostilities in many regions, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said. The following is the Ukrainian 2022 sowing area according to Ukraine's agriculture ministry. commodity sowing area (hectares) winter wheat 6,500,000 corn 4,627,300 sunflower 4,685,800 soy beans 1,211,800 potato 1,104,200 spring barley 951,200 winter barley 969,000 spring wheat 191,100 sugar beet 180,600 oats 159,200 peas 130,600 rye 109,000 buckwheat 74,900 millet 48,500 spring rape 33,400 * the ministry gave no area sown for winter rape (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Poland says building grain silos at Ukraine border would take 3-4 months

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Building grain silos at the Polish-Ukrainian border as proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden to help channel the crop from Ukraine to global markets would take three to four months, Poland's agriculture minister said on Wednesday. Biden said on Tuesday that temporary silos would be...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Asian buyers eye French, Romanian wheat after Ukrainian supply blocked

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Asian flour millers are likely to increase wheat purchases from France and Romania in the new crop year starting July as supplies from key global exporter Ukraine remain cut off following the invasion by Russia, trade sources said. World prices rallied to an all-time high...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine eyes EU help with temporary silos to store new grain harvest

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - European countries will consider providing temporary granaries to Ukraine, which faces a shortage of silos for new grain crop, Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. Ukrainian agriculture minister earlier told Reuters in an interview that in autumn when the corn harvest is over, the shortage...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Cargo turnover at Russian seaports flat in Jan-May

June 14 (Reuters) - Cargo turnover at Russian seaports was unchanged in January-May 2022 compared to a year earlier, but fell in the last three months due to Western sanctions, the Russian Association of Commercial Seaports said. Turnover rose during the first two months of the year, but fell 3.8%...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

WTO nears food pledges; India, Egypt, Sri Lanka hold out

GENEVA, June 13 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization (WTO) members sought on Monday to forge agreements on food security to ease strained supply and sharply higher prices that the war in Ukraine have worsened, with only India, Egypt and Sri Lanka withholding support. The 164-member trade body is seeking to...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices stable, exports declining

June 14 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were broadly flat last week, while exports declined, analysts said on Tuesday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were stable around $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. The consultancy said on Friday that it sees Russia's 2022 wheat crop at 87 million tonnes, up from the 85 million tonnes it forecast on May 18. IKAR placed Russia's export potential at 41 million tonnes, compared to 39 million tonnes previously. Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 620,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. Spring grains were planted on 28.5 million hectares as of June 9 vs 29.2 million hectares a year ago, the consultancy added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,975 rbls/t -100 rbls wheat, European part ($262.72) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 32,700 rbls/t -1,000 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 93,675 rbls/t -3,825 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 43,500 rbls/t -900 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,820/t -$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,650/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.4/t -$0.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 57.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports 40% down so far in June - ministry

KYIV, June 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports fell by around 40% in the first half of June compared with the same period in 2021 to 613,000 tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The volumes included 553,000 tonnes of corn, 42,000 tonnes of wheat and 15,000 tonnes of barley,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Security trumps obesity in Britain's first food strategy

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain set out its first national food strategy on Monday, focused on increasing domestic output of some produce to boost food security while rejecting a recommendation to tackle obesity with new taxes on salt and sugar in processed food. The government said Russia's invasion of...
FOOD SAFETY
Agriculture Online

Lithuania plans September opening of Taiwan office, says China exports at zero

TAIPEI, June 15 (Reuters) - Lithuania plans to open a representative office in Taiwan in September, one of its deputy ministers said on Wednesday, part of a bolstering of ties with the island that has infuriated China and led, she added, to exports falling to almost zero. Lithuania has come...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT

KYIV/LVIV - Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. CANADA-SECURITY/. Canadian police probe possible bomb threat to parliament - source. OTTAWA - Canadian police...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-WTO makes final push for trade deals, with eyes on defiant India

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Wednesday extended its negotiations by a day amid growing doubts they would find consensus on any change to global trade rules and India adamant it would not yield on food, fisheries and vaccines. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week,...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

WTO members hopeful on major fish deal despite push for exemptions

GENEVA, June 14 (Reuters) - A global deal to cut fishing subsidies could be struck at a major ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization this week even as some countries continued a push for exemptions, officials said. The 27-year-old trade body has not reached a major deal among its...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends near flat as traders assess global supply risks

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished near unchanged on Monday as traders assessed supply risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as hot weather in crop areas of Western Europe, analysts said. * A senior government official said Ukraine's grain harvest was likely to drop to around 48.5 million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year following Russia's invasion. * Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by recent Russian shelling, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said separately. * Ukraine has established two routes through Poland and Romania to export grain and avert a global food crisis although bottlenecks have slowed the supply chain, Kyiv's deputy foreign minister said. * In Europe, Spain and France are seeing their hottest weather in decades for this time of year, while Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% due to drought. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 1/4 cent higher at $10.71 a bushel, while deferred contracts posted stronger gains. The market recovered from earlier losses linked to broader sell-offs in commodity and equity markets, traders said. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 3/4 cent at $11.61-3/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures rose 1/4-cent to $12.21-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL

