Madison native Jackson Dickinson has always been a big guy. His broad shoulders would lead you to believe he could handle just about anything. But, life was becoming heavier for Dickinson with each passing day, and by 2013, his experiences with the results of his own choices left him with no answers. “I quit drinking alcohol just because I needed to make better decisions,” said Dickinson. “In 2014, I started getting serious with God. Since childhood, I had never really lived in the will of God.”

MADISON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO