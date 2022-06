From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 12, 2022. There is another chance of storms Tuesday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not the atmosphere will be set up properly to support severe weather. The warm front to the west that will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms tonight into Monday will lift northward bringing very warm temperatures for Tuesday before a cold front moves from west to east Tuesday afternoon and evening. Warm air aloft that could prevent storms from forming ahead of this front, however. Stay tuned for more updates!

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO