MASON CITY — A Charles City woman has been charged with theft and fraud against a Mason City health care provider. Authorities are accusing 47-year-old Julie Vance of making unauthorized personal transactions with the business account of Lindstrom Family Practice. Vance is accused of using withdrawals, personal account payments, unauthorized checks and unauthorized credit card use totaling over $1500. She’s also accused of obtaining over 100 prescriptions by using fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation. A criminal complaint states several of those prescriptions were for the pain medication hydrocodone.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO