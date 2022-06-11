ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia inflation rises further in May

By Reuters
 4 days ago
ADDIS ABABA, June 10 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's inflation (ETCPIY=ECI) accelerated further in May, spurred by a pickup in food inflation, the statistics office said on Friday.

Inflation rose to 37.2% year-on-year from 36.6% in April, the Central Statistics Agency said in a statement.

Month-on-month inflation was 2.6% in May, also higher than April's 2.2% month-on-month inflation reading. read more

Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alexander Winning

