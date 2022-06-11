Dutch Mantell reflects on Ric Flair

The Judgment Day has deposed Edge as leader, but what will the group do next? That’s one of the big questions that figures to be answered during the June 13 episode of WWE Raw from Wichita. Edge was pleased that Finn Balor decided to stop fighting destiny and join his side, but it turned out it wasn’t really his side after all. As soon as Balor declared his allegiance, he joined with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to throw out the man who started the stable in the first place. Who will The Judgment Day look to dethrone next? Joining Edge on the shelf is Cody Rhodes, who’s hopefully home resting after surgery to repair the most famous torn pec in pro wrestling history. He believed he was finished with Seth Rollins after defeating him thrice (look it up, kids), but Rollins had other ideas, attacking him one more time before Rhodes’ time away. Now Rollins needs something else to do, and we’ll see exactly what that is. Can’t catch the action from Kansas this evening? No worries, just bookmark this page and check back frequently to get the latest WWE Raw live results as they happen. 11

