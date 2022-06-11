June 11 - Ivy Lea Construction

Click here to read the full article. Amazon and Cartier are taking an arm-in-arm approach to so-called “dupe” influencers using social media to push counterfeiters. The companies jointly filed two lawsuits targeting what they say were efforts to skirt Amazon’s anti-fake rules by using generic descriptions of jewelry on the e-commerce platform, but touting them as counterfeit on Instagram. More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022 Kebharu Smith, associate general counsel and director of the Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit,...

BUSINESS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO