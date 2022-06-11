ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Eating 2 servings of fish per week linked to increased skin cancer risk, study suggests

By Gabby Landsverk
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQkMr_0g7hB1E100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMgDb_0g7hB1E100

Elena Pejchinova/Getty Images

  • Eating more fish may be linked to higher risk of skin cancer, according to new research.
  • Fish such as tuna contain toxic mercury, arsenic, and other chemicals linked to cancer.
  • However, fish can still be part of a healthy diet, and avoiding certain types may mitigate risks.

Eating fish frequently may be linked to higher risk of skin cancer, possibly due to contaminants in common types of fish like tuna, according to a study published June 9 in the journal Cancer Causes and Control .

Researchers from Brown University and the National Cancer Institute looked at data from 491, 367 older Americans, aged 50-71, over 15 years of follow-up to see how many of them developed melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. The researchers compared melanoma rates with participants' dietary habits to see if there was a link between cancer risk and eating fish, which previous research has suggested.

They found that people who ate about two servings of fish per week, on average, had a 22% higher risk of developing melanoma, and a 28% higher risk of developing abnormal skin cells that can be a precursor to cancer, than people who ate less than half a serving.

For tuna specifically, people who ate about 3/4 of a serving per week had 20% higher risk of melanoma, compared to people who ate almost none.

While the findings suggest a link between eating more fish and skin cancer risk, researchers don't recommend changing your seafood habits just yet. More research is needed to clarify the link and potential risk factors, and fish is linked to health benefits like balancing blood sugar and lowering cholesterol.

Fish can be part of a healthy diet, but contaminants are a concern

It's not likely that fish itself is linked to cancer risk, but rather the contaminants in the fish, including arsenic and mercury, according to Eunyoung Cho, co-author of the study and associate professor of dermatology and epidemiology at Brown University. Previous research has found high levels of mercury in the human body are associated with higher risk of skin cancer, and fish consumption is linked to a higher burden of these toxins in the body .

"Mercury consumption in the U.S. is mostly from fish," Cho said in a press release. "So if mercury is related to skin cancer, then it stands to reason that fish intake may be related, too."

However, other previous research has found eating more fish has no effect on skin cancer risk , or may even be protective. It's also linked to and reduced the risk of other cancers, such as bowel cancer .

There's plenty of other good reasons to include fish in your diet, too. Fish is a rich source of important nutrients , including protein, omega-3 fatty acids and B vitamins.

It's also plays a major role in the Mediterranean diet and Blue Zones diet , both considered among the healthiest ways to eat.

Current dietary guidelines and advice from the FDA recommend eating fish in moderation — about eight ounces, or a serving and a half, per week, and sticking to types of fish lower in mercury, including small, oily fish like sardines and anchovies.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 45

sportsfan555
3d ago

A couple of years from now a new study will reverse the finding and you'll be able to eat as much fish as you want....... just like with eggs.

Reply(2)
23
Brian Porcello
3d ago

so much for Omega. lol article's like this are not to be taken serious. alot of studies are rushed and barely done extensively because it's more about click bait titles and getting published to be trending.

Reply
15
Dwight
3d ago

Oh okay. They'll have good overall cholesterol, high HDL and Low LDL. Sooo they won't die of a heart attack but they will most likely died of skin cancer...

Reply
11
Related
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Eating One Egg Each Day Could Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease, New Study Suggests

You've likely heard the age-old saying, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day," but it turns out that what you eat in the morning is just as important. According to new research, eating up to one egg daily can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease. "Few studies have looked at the role that plasma cholesterol metabolism plays in the association between egg consumption and the risk of cardiovascular diseases, so we wanted to help address this gap," says lead author Lang Pan, MSc, from the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Peking University in Beijing, China in a press release.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oily Fish#Cancer Research#Skin Cancer#Brown University#Americans
MedicalXpress

A person's height impacts their risk of multiple diseases

Whether tall or short, a person's height increases their risk for a variety of diseases, according to a new study led by Sridharan Raghavan of the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, U.S. publishing June 2nd in the open access journal PLOS Genetics. Height has been a factor associated with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Daily Fort Worth

20-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was hospitalized after the second Covid vaccine dose and still has symptoms months after the vaccination, has been expelled from campus for refusing to get booster shot

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
Insider

Insider

455K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy