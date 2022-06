According to Florida Highway Patrol, traffic has come to a complete stop on I-75 northbound after a deadly crash. Troopers said all northbound lanes are closed at Exit 256, which exits onto the Selmon Expressway. Crash involves a commercial truck that caught fire and several other vehicles.All northbound traffic is diverted from I-75 onto US-301, according to FHP.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO