My Father Had Children 30 Years Younger Than Me—What Should I Do?

By Sophie Lloyd
 4 days ago
Newsweek asked family therapists Matt Lundquist and Karen Pavlidis to advise a reader whose siblings don't know she's their...

Paula Sanders
4d ago

It's just a hateful tactic employed by your father to absolve him of his neglect of you ,there is obviously shame on his part for , that he hasn't taken responsibility for Don't waste your time trying to acknowledge someone who has clearly excluded you from the equation that is his life ,but be prepared to receive call or a visit or maybe a letter in his last minutes trying to atone for his treatment of you ,because he's seeking peace that only you can give him ,DO NOTHING ,THESE KIND OF THINGS ALWAYS COME FULL CIRCLE

Ry guy
4d ago

leave this man alone. he clearly doesn't love you. 4 marriages? he obviously cannot be committed to people. leave his kids alone too. they aren't your family.

