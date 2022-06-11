'Duck Dynasty' star returning to San Antonio for free event at Cornerstone Church

A great memory popped up as I looked through some of my old pictures and videos on my phone. This is a video from a performance at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2020! The headliner on that night was Country superstar, Jon Pardi. However, we are in South Texas so David Lee Garza casually joined him on stage to sing one of his biggest hits, 'She Ain't in It.' What an awesome moment to witness!

