I've Been a Buyer for 13 Years—I Never Ever Travel Without These in the Summer

I made a promise to myself that this summer, I will be my most stylish self. I am going to step it up a notch when it comes to my personal style and really try and figure out what outfits work best for me, what makes me feel the most confident, and what I feel like is the best representation of my personality and personal style. I would like to think of myself as someone who’s always been stylish and fashion-savvy, but there are definitely outfits I’ve worn where I look back and absolutely cringe. There will be none of that in my most stylish summer yet, and to make sure I stay away from outfits that make me ask myself “What were you thinking?”, I enlisted the help of someone whose outfits never miss.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO