Knoxville, TN

Umpire crew chief Billy Van Raaphorst releases statement on Drew Gilbert's ejection

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Notre Dame (39-15) defeated No. 1 Tennessee (56-8), 8-6, Friday in game No. 1 of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville super regional.

In the fifth inning, Tennessee center fielder Drew Gilbert was ejected for arguing a strike call. Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson was also ejected for arguing the call.

Following the contest, umpire crew chief Billy Van Raaphorst released a statement to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel regarding Gilbert’s ejection.

“Tennessee #1 Drew Gilbert argued several pitches during the top of the second inning, steaming in from cente rfield. To begin the next inning, I talked to the player between innings, warning him to direct his comments only to his team, not our crew or the other team. He said OK and that he just gets excited.

“During the fifth inning following strike one, Tennessee batter Gilbert yelled an expletive, followed by another expletive as he walked out of the box and was subsequently ejected.” –Billy Van Raaphorst

Larry Tierce
3d ago

young ears should not have to hear that garbage or anyone else. The player is being disrespectful and needs to learn to control himself

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

