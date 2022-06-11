Umpire crew chief Billy Van Raaphorst releases statement on Drew Gilbert's ejection

Notre Dame (39-15) defeated No. 1 Tennessee (56-8), 8-6, Friday in game No. 1 of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville super regional.

In the fifth inning, Tennessee center fielder Drew Gilbert was ejected for arguing a strike call. Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson was also ejected for arguing the call.

Following the contest, umpire crew chief Billy Van Raaphorst released a statement to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel regarding Gilbert’s ejection.