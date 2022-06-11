ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco Just Gave An Update On Their Membership Fees

By Faith Geiger
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

Costco recently gave an update on their membership prices. The store says that while a change in price can be expected in the future, their fees will remain the same for the time being—what a relief!

The popular, membership-based warehouse store has been making changes left and right recently. They stopped offering the special shopping hours that were introduced at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they put an end to their mortgage marketplace, and they’ve even raised prices on several beloved items (but never the ever-popular hot dog, thank God!). And while customers can expect one more change when it comes to their membership fees, they can at least enjoy the current prices for a little while longer.

Bob Nelson, Senior Vice President and Finance and Investor Relations recently addressed the possibility of a raise in membership fees, The Street reports. The executive noted that fees are typically raised every five to six years. The last increase was instate in June of 2017, when the Gold Star membership fee changes from $55 to $60 and the executive membership fees shot from $110 to $120.

Nelson said these prices will remain the same for a bit longer. "As we approach this five-and-a-half-year mark, there will be more discussions with Craig, Ron, and the executive team," he shared. "But for today, we have nothing more specific to report in terms of timing."

Nelson went on to say that Costco doesn't want to raise membership fees on top of all of the financial stress many people are experiencing. "Given the current macro environment, the historically high inflation, and the burden it's having on our members and all consumers in general, we think increasing our membership fee today ahead of our typical timing is not the right time. We will let you know, however, when that changes."

This is great news for Costco members—at least for now. While you can rejoice in the fact that membership fees will remain steady for the time being, keep in mind that it won't always be that way, as a change in the future is inevitable.

"It's not a question of if but a question of when," UBS analyst Michael Lasser said, regarding a price hike, on Yahoo Finance Live. However, Lasser points out that higher membership fees may allow the costs of items can remain low. "If anything, raising fees will provide a pool of savings that Costco can use to reinvest back into lower prices for its customers," he said. That's a trade-off we may be willing to accept!

