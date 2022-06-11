ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ryan Mula

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ryan Mula was growing up, he very likely thought he might find his future wife and have a romantic proposal, marriage, and a honeymoon period that never ends. However, he’s in his mid-30s and hasn’t found the woman of his dreams yet, and he’s got to figure that out. He’s...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy after his ‘life-altering’ surgery

Sharon Osbourne is keeping fans updated on Ozzy Osbourne’s health after he underwent a “life-altering” surgery on Monday. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.” A family source previously told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, with a nurse likely to be brought into the home during Ozzy’s recovery.  “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Johnny DePhillipo

Johnny DePhillipo is only 25 years old, but he’s already ready to settle down with the woman of his dreams. Although he hasn’t found her yet, he’s ready to try something a little new by joining the cast of The Bachelorette. As one of the men on the show’s 19th season, he will be among 32 men who are competing for the love of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. As you can imagine, this many men vying for the attention of two women is going to lead to lots of drama and disappointment. However, Johnny is looking forward to being one of the lucky men to walk away with a happy ending. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Johnny DePhillipo.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Patrick Muresan

When Patrick Muresan was a child, he was going big places. He knew he was, and he didn’t think that he’d have anything stopping him along the way. Now, don’t get us wrong, he did go big places…he just didn’t go the places he thought he might go. He thought he’d become a professional skateboarder. However, his skating years came to an end, and it was the gift he didn’t see coming because it allowed him to focus on what he really loved in life. Music.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “The Last Thing He Told Me”

A new thriller miniseries is set to premiere on Apple TV+ this year. Titled The Last Thing He Told Me, the series is based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave. The show is created by Dave alongside Josh Singer, who had previously worked on projects like The Fifth Estate, Spotlight, and The Post. Here is a description of the plot of the series, according to Variety: “The Last Thing He Told Me” follows a woman (Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.” The show is set to feature an impressive list of A-listers who will breathe life into the series. If you want to learn more about the upcoming cast members of the series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Apple TV+ TV series The Last Thing He Told Me.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
TVOvermind

Why AVP Definite Deserves a Reboot

Out of all the crossovers ever concocted for the big screen, Aliens vs. Predator was one of those that carried a great deal of potential, largely thanks to the insanely dangerous nature of the combatants. Within their own movies, both aliens managed to show how inherently dangerous they were, and how they were miles above an average to a highly-trained human being, even if they tended to underestimate their prey at times. The xenomorphs are a living weapon in a big sense, while the Predators are as close to the ultimate hunter as anyone has ever seen. But when pit against each other it becomes obvious that they’re just about as deadly as each other. Without their weaponry, the Predators are at a serious disadvantage, particularly when the xenomorphs show that they can learn and anticipate their enemies. Worse than anything though is the fact that the Predators actually hunt the xenomorphs for sport, as it was shown in AVP that a captured queen had been cryogenically frozen within an ancient temple that had been built by humans under the guidance of the Predators.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Honey Bunny And Pumpkin Should’ve Gotten A Spin-Off

Yolanda and Ringo aka Honey Bunny and Pumpkin were minor characters in Pulp Fiction, yet they still managed to make a lasting impact on the iconic film. When we first meet the robbers, they’re discussing what they did wrong in their previous heists before they opt to stick up the coffee shop that they are sitting in. Now, the focus of Pulp Fiction is mainly on Vincent Vega, Marsellus Wallace, and Jules Winnfield; however, the premise of the feature as a whole is to focus on the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles. There’s not much known about Honey Bunny and Pumpkin other than the fact that they’re thieves with a low tolerance for pricks. Pulp Fiction is littered with a colorful cast of characters who have an air of mystery that should be explored. Who knows, maybe Honey Bunny and Pumpkin are simple criminals who just want money? However, in the world of movies, the term simple people is a silly notion. There is also an underlying message or theme when it comes to characters or actions.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling
TVOvermind

Why Witchblade Needs a Reboot

It feels as though this idea hasn’t been given enough love in the past, doesn’t it? While it was a movie and a show at one point, as well as a well-established comic book, Witchblade is an idea that didn’t exactly last into the current era in the same manner as many other ideas did. But the fact is that this story is kind of interesting and could be given an interesting reboot. At this point, it’s fair to say that there’s at least some interest, but it’s not great enough yet to see the idea pushed forward in a significant manner. For a while, Witchblade was a decent idea that might have had a chance of sticking around had it been given the right script and a story could have enchanted the audience in a more effective way. But after a while, people lost interest and as most people know, once that happens a show or a movie can become just a memory, and sometimes less than that. But as a supernatural story, it does have enough pull to be compelling in a way that people might find is worth a look.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Daisy Jones and The Six”

Amazon Prime Video is set to drop a miniseries based on a highly popular book. In development at Amazon, Daisy Jones & The Six is a new drama series from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios. The project is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Set in the 1970s Los Angeles music scene, the show follows the rise of a fictional rock band from the perspectives of its members. The story explores the dynamics of love, fame, and creativity against a backdrop of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll. The show is written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. Both of them previously collaborated on projects like 500 Days of Summer and The Pink Panther 2. They also received an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the hit movie The Disaster Artist. Daisy Jones & The Six features an impressive list of cast members. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video drama miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Imagining Jon Hamm as Mr. Sinister

It’s fun to imagine certain actors taking on the roles of various comic book characters sometimes, especially if one has to think about how it would work and what it would end up looking like. Mr. Sinister is kind of an odd-looking villain that many people have been wanting to see show up in the movies for a while now, especially since hints have been left about the inclusion of his character for some time. It’s fair to think that his appearance in the comics wouldn’t be all that great in live-action, but it’s easy to also think that he would be a great villain to put into place since if anyone reads his bio and what he can do, and what he has done in the history of Marvel comics, it’s fair to think that he could easily evolve into a villain that would be able to bother many more people than the X-Men. He was supposed to show up in The New Mutants, which would have been far more interesting than what was revealed since Mr. Sinister is the type of villain that might appear to be a non-combative controller, but he has his own powers as well.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Kid-Friendly Franchises Eventually Go Dark

Watching a kid’s movie you don’t always expect them to go so dark even if there’s a bad guy to be fought against. And yet, a lot of kids’ movies and even their shows get a little dark when it comes to their content and how it’s presented. To be fair, we didn’t notice a lot of it when we were kids since we were under the impression that this was normal, and that we were meant to take the scary parts with the fun and excitement that kids’ movies are meant to convey. But the truth is that a few of them are dark, and not just Bambi’s mother shot in the woods dark, but Coraline dark, Harry Potter dark, and many more. The fact is that kids’ movies end up getting downright depressing and frightening at one point or another, and there’s a pretty good reason for it, though it’s more of an opinion and a theory at this time. These movies end up getting dark for various reasons since the protagonist needs a challenge, and because this challenge doesn’t work unless it’s frightening, shocking, or in some way will challenge the protagonist in a way they didn’t expect.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy