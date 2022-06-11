ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Using Jacob's story of struggle to understand our struggle with faith

By Rev. David Wilson Rogers
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeMx2_0g7h4O5700

Sometimes one needs to really fight with God. Jacob’s experience with wrestling with God is recorded in the 32nd chapter of Genesis. This brief description of Jacob’s violent confrontation with an anonymous man who was arguably a manifestation of God has been the focus of thousands of years of theological speculation and argument, but it remains a pivotal scripture for both Jewish and Christian identity. Many people of faith are afraid to argue with God. Flawed theology and unbiblical Christian perspectives have preached a false narrative that if one questions or argues with God, an angry and punitive divinity will squash the presumably unfaithful believer like a bug. Such is not only a perversion of Scripture, but it is also a contradiction of the very nature of God as revealed in the whole of Scripture.

Jacob’s violent and debilitating encounter with a violent assailant at the river Jabbok reveals the value and blessing of wrestling with God. To be honest, Jacob was not a perfect person. He was a liar and cheat. In Hebrew, his name even translates to “supplanter” which indicates the less than forthright nature of Jacob’s character. It is fair to say that had Jacob been required to pass any modern background check, he would have miserably failed. Yet, God had plans for Jacob and when the time came, Jacob needed to come to terms with both his past and his relationship with God.

The divine fight took place at the river Jabbok throughout the darkness of night in the eve of Jacob’s uncertain reunion with his brother Esau. Prior to this aggressive coming to terms with the Divine and his own past, Jacob sacrificed everything he had—his family, his property, and even his dignity. It was a very real possibility that his estranged brother would kill him on the spot and take possession of both his family and property the next morning and Jacob knew he lacked the strength or combative skill to overpower his warrior brother if things turned violent.

In the darkness of night the frightened and disgraced Jacob met life’s ultimate assailant—God. Throughout the night, Jacob fought with the divine presence and even demonstrated his ability to overpower God with his determination and will to overcome. As daybreak drew near, Jacob demanded from God a blessing. At first, God was hesitant, but in time God relented and bestowed upon Jacob the Divine Blessing. God changed Jacob’s name to Israel and bestowed upon him a legacy of a culture that would dare to fight with God and prevail.

Understanding God is probably the most ludicrous task that any human being can undertake. Yet, as God breathed the Divine Spirit into each and every human being and called us all good, the creative capacity to understand the spiritual realm is not only very real, it is also very attainable. The danger lies in the moment when a human person arrogantly presumes that one has absolutely obtained the mind of God, unquestionably speaks for God, or has the authority to deny others the right to question deeply held beliefs about God.

As descendants of Israel (the renamed Jacob and sedulously children of God through Jesus Christ), it is vital that Christian honor and encourage the practice of prayerful argument with God. When churches teach that one should never question the doctrines of the prescribed faith, never question God, never question scripture, or never question the teachings of the church leadership, it is quite possible that they are denying the faithful scriptural warnings of Genesis 32 and potentially rejecting Christian faith completely. A healthy faith is one that questions, challenges, analyzes, and even rejects principles that do not align with authentic Biblical theology regardless of what popular political and contemporary theology may teach.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

In April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions. Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems,...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
psychologytoday.com

How Healthy Spirituality and Religious Fundamentalism Differ

Fundamentalist leaders often instill self-doubt via the doctrine of total depravity, endorse authoritarianism, and promote scriptural literalism. Healthy spirituality promotes a consensual, individualized spiritual journey and balances faith with reason. Although corruption within religious institutions is common knowledge, rarely do we get around to discussing how religious abuse can overlap...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

California church's first transgender bishop resigns after being branded racist for firing Puerto Rican pastor while wearing bullet proof vest and threatening to call the police on congregants

America's first openly transgender bishop resigned last week amid allegations of racism after firing the Puerto Rican pastor of a predominantly Latino congregation during an important Hispanic holiday. Rev. Megan Rohrer, 42, who uses the pronouns 'they,' said that the 'constant misinformation, bullying and harassment' led to their resignation from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Jewish#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Guardian

Secret City: behind the untold gay history of DC politics

LGBTQ+ people have always existed, although they have largely been erased from historical narratives and even forced to participate in their own erasure. This is true of American politics, where the 20th century saw numerous gay and lesbian individuals participating at the highest levels of power, yet almost wholly effaced from the telling of our nation’s history. In the new book Secret City, historian James Kirchick attempts to inscribe into the historical record the homosexual men and women who have served and contributed to their country in Washington DC, throughout the 20th century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Voices: The film on Prophet Muhammad’s daughter offends me too, but the protesters are wrong

In 1990, the African American filmmaker and professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. described censorship to art as what lynching was to justice. His statement was published during the uproar over Salman Rushdie’s book Satanic Verses. More than 30 years later, that statement remains a harrowing reflection of the inability of some to understand what freedom of speech exactly is.Today, the uproar that faced Rushdie has been rekindled: a film called The Lady of Heaven, which centres around a refugee child being told about the Prophet Muhammad’s daughter, Fatima, has been pulled from cinemas across the UK. Though the film did...
RELIGION
Upworthy

Congressman Ted Lieu silently schools homophobes on Jesus Christ's comments about homosexuality

Congressman Ted Lieu schooled lawmakers targeting the LGBTQ+ community with a (silent) speech on the House floor. Republicans have been implementing anti-LGBTQ bills across states citing religion and the Bible. Malevolent interpretation of the religious text has seen many conservatives cite Jesus' words to label homosexuality a sin. Ted Lieu spoke on the House floor and took a page out of conservatives' book to school them. Lieu took the podium and said, “I just thought I would recite for you what Jesus Christ said about homosexuality.” House representatives waited to hear what Lieu would list but he remained silent. People anticipated Lieu citing Bible verses but a heavy silence hung in the air for a powerful 20 seconds before he yielded the floor, making his point—Jesus Christ never said anything against homosexuality.
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

‘An Act of Worship’ Review: Personal Stories Take Precedence in Documentary on Muslims Fighting Bias in America

Click here to read the full article. Though the term “Islamophobia” may seem of relatively recent vernacular vintage, such sentiments have been aggressively popularized — and politicized — for over three decades in the American consciousness. Nausheen Dadabhoy’s “An Act of Worship” chronicles that trend and its impact on Muslims in the U.S., while focusing on several individual activists combatting related discrimination, hate crimes and related woes. This Tribeca-premiering documentary provides a gracefully crafted, persuasive portrait of communities demonized for the acts of an extremist (and mostly overseas) minority with whom they share a religious identity, but little ideology. Those looking...
RELIGION
The Independent

Voices: I co-founded The Satanic Temple. After the arson attack on our HQ, I want to clarify what we stand for

Last Friday night, June 10th, The Satanic Temple’s religious headquarters in Salem, MA was set ablaze by an arsonist wearing a t-shirt with the word “GOD” printed in bold across the front. The perpetrator was arrested even as the flames were being doused by firefighters, having wandered around the block and back in an attempt to watch the destruction as it unfolded. Security camera footage had, at that point, already been shown to law enforcement, helping them to identify the arsonist at the scene.Due to the swift response, damage was isolated to the front door and porch, and we are...
RELIGION
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

1K+
Followers
948
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy