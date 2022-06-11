Using Jacob's story of struggle to understand our struggle with faith

Sometimes one needs to really fight with God. Jacob’s experience with wrestling with God is recorded in the 32nd chapter of Genesis. This brief description of Jacob’s violent confrontation with an anonymous man who was arguably a manifestation of God has been the focus of thousands of years of theological speculation and argument, but it remains a pivotal scripture for both Jewish and Christian identity. Many people of faith are afraid to argue with God. Flawed theology and unbiblical Christian perspectives have preached a false narrative that if one questions or argues with God, an angry and punitive divinity will squash the presumably unfaithful believer like a bug. Such is not only a perversion of Scripture, but it is also a contradiction of the very nature of God as revealed in the whole of Scripture.

Jacob’s violent and debilitating encounter with a violent assailant at the river Jabbok reveals the value and blessing of wrestling with God. To be honest, Jacob was not a perfect person. He was a liar and cheat. In Hebrew, his name even translates to “supplanter” which indicates the less than forthright nature of Jacob’s character. It is fair to say that had Jacob been required to pass any modern background check, he would have miserably failed. Yet, God had plans for Jacob and when the time came, Jacob needed to come to terms with both his past and his relationship with God.

The divine fight took place at the river Jabbok throughout the darkness of night in the eve of Jacob’s uncertain reunion with his brother Esau. Prior to this aggressive coming to terms with the Divine and his own past, Jacob sacrificed everything he had—his family, his property, and even his dignity. It was a very real possibility that his estranged brother would kill him on the spot and take possession of both his family and property the next morning and Jacob knew he lacked the strength or combative skill to overpower his warrior brother if things turned violent.

In the darkness of night the frightened and disgraced Jacob met life’s ultimate assailant—God. Throughout the night, Jacob fought with the divine presence and even demonstrated his ability to overpower God with his determination and will to overcome. As daybreak drew near, Jacob demanded from God a blessing. At first, God was hesitant, but in time God relented and bestowed upon Jacob the Divine Blessing. God changed Jacob’s name to Israel and bestowed upon him a legacy of a culture that would dare to fight with God and prevail.

Understanding God is probably the most ludicrous task that any human being can undertake. Yet, as God breathed the Divine Spirit into each and every human being and called us all good, the creative capacity to understand the spiritual realm is not only very real, it is also very attainable. The danger lies in the moment when a human person arrogantly presumes that one has absolutely obtained the mind of God, unquestionably speaks for God, or has the authority to deny others the right to question deeply held beliefs about God.

As descendants of Israel (the renamed Jacob and sedulously children of God through Jesus Christ), it is vital that Christian honor and encourage the practice of prayerful argument with God. When churches teach that one should never question the doctrines of the prescribed faith, never question God, never question scripture, or never question the teachings of the church leadership, it is quite possible that they are denying the faithful scriptural warnings of Genesis 32 and potentially rejecting Christian faith completely. A healthy faith is one that questions, challenges, analyzes, and even rejects principles that do not align with authentic Biblical theology regardless of what popular political and contemporary theology may teach.