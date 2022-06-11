ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

7 Killer Kids Documentaries That'll Keep You Up At Night

By Harleigh Cutts
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilms like We Need to Talk About Kevin highlighted a phenomenon that fascinates the true-crime community. What drives a child to kill? A small study conducted by criminologist Dr Adrian Raine found that approximately 50% of antisocial behavior could be attributed to genetic influences. Essentially, children are at the mercy of...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

10 Best Female-Led Thriller Shows of the 2020s

Fans of the thriller genre who enjoy watching a mystery emerge throughout a film's runtime are always on the lookout for TV recommendations as well. In recent years, there have been several well-crafted thriller shows available on streaming services, whether it's a miniseries or a multi-season. Furthermore, with the changing...
TV SERIES
Collider

'This Is GWAR' Documentary Gets Trailer and Release Date on Shudder

Shudder has officially acquired rights to the award-winning documentary This is GWAR and just released a brand-new trailer as well. The film tells the story of GWAR, a heavy metal band consisting of grotesque costumed characters who deliver wild live shows featuring random fluids shooting off the stage into the audience. The outlandish story of GWAR consists of the group, dubbed the Scumdogs of the Universe, arriving on Earth with the intent to conquer, but ending up being turned into a band by a shady entrepreneur known as Sleazy P Martini.
AUSTIN, TX
Collider

'Persuasion' Images Give a Better Look at the Struggling Elliot Family

Along with a trailer, brand-new images for Netflix’s adaptation of iconic English novelist Jane Austen’s Persuasion have been released today. Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Gray) stars as twenty-seven-year-old Anne Elliot, an intelligent and attractive Englishwoman who, like many of Austen’s female protagonists, is still unmarried despite the social conventions of the time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Page Six

Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy after his ‘life-altering’ surgery

Sharon Osbourne is keeping fans updated on Ozzy Osbourne’s health after he underwent a “life-altering” surgery on Monday. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.” A family source previously told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, with a nurse likely to be brought into the home during Ozzy’s recovery.  “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Mehcad Brooks Joins 'Law & Order' For Season 22

For Season 22 of the legendary Law & Order franchise, the people of New York City are getting a new crime fighter. According to THR, Mehcad Brooks is joining the cast of the Dick Wolf procedural for the upcoming season, replacing the outgoing Anthony Anderson who departed the revived show after his one-year contract expired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

How ‘The Bourne Identity’ Revitalized Action Movies For the 21st Century

Some movies cause big ripples. As The Bourne Identity turns twenty, it's worth looking back at the film that spawned one of this century's most popular franchises and breathed new life into well-worn action movie beats. In the early 2000s, blockbusters looked like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings, science fiction and fantasy writ large (and not a single MCU title in sight). Simultaneously, action stars and themes from the 90s seemed tired. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Collateral Damage came and went early in 2002 without much impact. Pierce Brosnan's tenure as 007 was ending, with that run of Bond films looking increasingly passé (reaching a nadir later in the year with the silly Die Another Day). An attempt to revive Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan franchise, with Ben Affleck in the lead, would also falter at one movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Kenney
Collider

'Riverdale': Why That Archie and Betty Moment Came at the Right Time

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Riverdale. Life is rough on The CW’s Riverdale, that’s for sure. Headed into the final episodes of the sixth season, the gang is facing off against an immortal being — Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea) — who seeks to bring about the apocalypse. This is something that Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) has already seen, along with several of Percival’s failed attempts, with her ability to travel backward and forward in time. Meanwhile, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) has continued her search into the Trash Bag Killer, who has gotten far too close for comfort over the last several episodes, all while dealing with the unresolved trauma of her father grooming her to become a serial killer as a child. What a world. But, putting aside the world-altering plots and serial killer schemes, one of the most exciting aspects of the new season has been watching Betty and Archie (KJ Apa) give their romance a real chance after waiting years for this to finally come to fruition.
TV SERIES
Collider

6 Best Upcoming YA Fantasy Book Series Adaptations

Young Adult fantasy novels have long enthralled the young and old alike, so much so that publishers and booksellers have had to create a category called New Adult fantasy for the slightly spicier reads. But these books have the same things in common that make them hard to put down for readers of any age–strong female heroines, rag-tag bands of realm-saving misfits, brooding anti-heroes, magical creatures, and mystical worlds. Not to mention enough faeries, vampires, sorcerers, and winged males to poke a stick at.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

8 Awesome Pop-Culture Podcasts You Should Check Out

There are currently between 2 million and 3 million podcasts in the world today, so choosing which ones are worth your precious time can be intimidating. As a fan of film, television, and theater, you have likely been bombarded with advertisements for podcasts comprised of reviews, interviews, expert panels, and comedic dialogues on these subjects.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Richardson Family Murders#School Shooting#School Violence#Killer Kids
Collider

Top 10 Lego Movies Ranked Worst to Best According to IMDb

Lego has had an over 20-year history of creating feature films. While there have been only four theatrically released Lego movies, well over a dozen feature-length films have been released across DVD, streaming, and even VHS. While they’ve seen success with films such as The Lego Movie andThe Lego Batman...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Saddest 'Supernatural' Deaths Fans Will Never Get Over

With 15 seasons of Supernatural, there are many opportunities for tragic deaths, and they emotionally destroy fans with every one. Death is something fans come to accept in the series; after all, it's what the show is based on. However, when it's a beloved character who dies, it's a little harder for fans to accept and move on.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Actors Who Went From Sitcoms To Hallmark Movies

Producing dozens of films a year, Hallmark Channel is known for keeping its movies within its own circle of stars — which is why you can find the Queen of Hallmark Lacey Chabert in over 30 romance and Countdown to Christmas flicks. But often, the actors you see in these romcoms were once known for sitcoms.
MOVIES
Collider

Sarah "Squirm" Sherman Is the Renegade Body-Horror Comedian 'SNL' Needs

Body-horror. It’s not a word often associated with a show as conventional as Saturday Night Live. Yet, this is the exact comedic sensibility surrealist comedian Sarah Sherman brought to SNL when she joined the show in its 47th season. Since then, Sherman has quickly become one of the standout voices on the show. This was during a time when SNL was in need of a revamp. When Sherman debuted in Season 47, her presence was immediately made known through her exaggerated performances, in-your-face sense of humor, and cornering a market of absurdity on the show. Before discussing Sherman’s impact on the show, it’s worth talking about how she got there to begin with.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Collider

Dakota Johnson Is Caught in the Middle in Stylish 'Persuasion' Trailer From Netflix

Netflix has released the new trailer of their upcoming film Persuasion, and it is a guaranteed emotional journey of love and the one that got away. Persuasion is a romantic period drama that closely watches the unfolding love life of a young Englishwoman, Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) with regards to second chances with a man she loved in her youth.
MOVIES
Collider

'Jurassic World Dominion's Mamoudou Athie Reveals a Very Important Change Made to Ramsay from Script to Screen

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion.]A lot of the hype leading up to the release of Jurassic World Dominion centered on the return of Jurassic Park’s big three, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, and also the continuation of Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt's stories in the series. But, it’s two of the franchise's newcomers who actually steal a significant amount of the movie, which is quite the accomplishment with a series that’s six films in. We already put the spotlight on DeWanda Wise’s work as Kayla Watts via an episode of Collider Ladies Night, but now it’s time to put the focus on Mamoudou Athie’s Ramsay Cole.
MOVIES
Collider

Would You Compete in 'Squid Game'? Netflix Greenlights 'The Challenge' Reality Series

Squid Game exploded in popularity when it debuted in September 2021, and while many viewers came to love the characters, the violence, and the societal themes that the show provided, there was also a question of what it would be like to participate in the real thing? What would you do in this situation of life and death? Now, while the death part has been removed, the popular series is now on its way to being a reality as Netflix has announced that they have greenlit Squid Game: The Challenge, a new reality competition that will see 456 competitors compete in the games central to the South Korean series.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy