Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers, thunderstorm possible by late afternoon

By Ed Curran
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers possible late afternoon 01:58

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The chance for showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, increases as we go through the late afternoon. Expect a high today in the upper 70s.

CBS 2

Showers tonight, accompanied by a cold front.

CBS 2

Sunday brings showers, a wind off the lake, and a high in the upper 70s. Cooler by the lake, in the upper 60s.

CBS 2
CBS 2

Temperatures and humid conditions arrive this week. Tuesday sees a humid day in the mid-90s!

Stats

Normals- 79/60

Friday- 78

Today- 78mmmmmm

Sunrise- 5:16am

Forecast

Today- patchy fog, early. Mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm by late afternoon. High of 78.

Tonight- Showers, 64

Sunday- AM showers and a high of 73 but cooler near the lake.

CBS 2

CBS Chicago

EF-0 tornado confirmed to have touched down in Roselle on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday evening that an EF-0 tornado -- the weakest on a six-level scale -- touched down in west suburban Roselle as a powerful storm ripped through the Chicago area on Monday.Survey teams investigating the damaged caused by severe thunderstorms in Cook and DuPage counties determined a brief EF-0 tornado touched down in unincorporated Schaumburg and moved into Roselle before lifting just shy of Medinah.The tornado caused sporadic damage to trees. CBS 2 also spotted a tractor-trailer truck that was knocked onto its side in Roselle during the storm.The tornado's winds peaked at 80 mph, as it traveled a 25-yard wide path along a 2.2-mile stretch crossing the Elgin-O'Hare Expreessway.Teams also determined strong straight-line winds of 70 mph or greater caused widespread damage in Streamwood and other parts of west central Cook County, with winds of up to 95 mph causing damage to buildings in Bellwood and Westchester.
CBS Chicago

Thousands still without power amid sweltering heat following Monday's severe storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of people in the Chicago area remained without power Tuesday night, in the wake of Monday's severe thunderstorms, and that means no way to keep cool amid the dangerous heat in the same area which took a direct hit from damaging winds and at least one tornado.Heavy storms rolled through the city, western, and northwestern suburbs Monday night. The focus on Tuesday was cleaning up the mess left behind. There was still plenty of work to be done more than 24 hours after the storms rolled out, and the extreme heat that moved in Tuesday added...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Severe storms rip through Chicago area with 90 mph winds

CHICAGO - Tornado warnings sounded across the Chicago area as storms ripped through the region Monday evening, with winds reaching up to 90 mph in Chicago and knocking out power to thousands. More than 53,000 ComEd customers in the Chicago area lost power, with suburban Maywood taking the brunt of...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch, excessive heat warnings in NW Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of northwest Indiana, and an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for much of northern Indiana starting Tuesday, when it could feel like it's more than 100 degrees.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9 p.m. for Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana. The Chicago area is sitting between two stormy areas; one in Wisconsin, the other focusing on central Indiana. The Storm Prediction Center still looking at our area for damaging winds and possible tornadoes with any storms that may form here.A Heat Advisory is in place south of...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Chicago is headed for a 100-degree+ Heat Wave

We had a nice weekend that kept its temps in the 70s, here in Chicago… But now it’s Monday, so get ready for some heat. Today, temps are projected to reach as high as the lower 90s. But tomorrow, we get to look forward to a heat index that may reach the low 100s! Those high temps return Wednesday…
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

EF-0 tornado occurred Monday in Schaumburg, Roselle: NWS

CHICAGO - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday in suburban Chicago. The touchdown was brief, the NWS said. The EF-0 touched down in unincorporated Schaumburg and moved into Roselle before lifting. In addition, the NWS says strong straight-line winds caused widespread tree damage...
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
83K+
Followers
26K+
Post
34M+
Views
CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

