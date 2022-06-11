Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers, thunderstorm possible by late afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The chance for showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, increases as we go through the late afternoon. Expect a high today in the upper 70s.
Showers tonight, accompanied by a cold front.
Sunday brings showers, a wind off the lake, and a high in the upper 70s. Cooler by the lake, in the upper 60s.
Temperatures and humid conditions arrive this week. Tuesday sees a humid day in the mid-90s!
Stats
Normals- 79/60
Friday- 78
Friday- 78
Sunrise- 5:16am
Forecast
Today- patchy fog, early. Mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm by late afternoon. High of 78.
Tonight- Showers, 64
Sunday- AM showers and a high of 73 but cooler near the lake.
