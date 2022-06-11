Hailey Bieber’s Summer Style Is So Easy To Adopt — Here’s How

I grew up loving my pair of Crocs. They were bright fuchsia and always plugged with an array of Jibbitz charms — little fruit motifs, fake gems, a black and white blurb that read, “What’s Up?,” which, I’ll have you know, was a crowd-pleasing conversation starter in the fifth grade. I spent many nights dreaming up ideas for Crocs outfits: One day I’d style them with rainbow-striped tights and a blush pink tutu, the next with my favorite pair of black jersey gauchos. But I came of age in an era where streamlined minimalism set the tone for the fashion trends, and it greatly affected how I viewed my wardrobe, starting with those hot pink Crocs I once adored. I began to view them as too ugly, too weird — too much everything. So as I grew up, I defected camps, going from a pro-Crocs fan to an adamant hater.

