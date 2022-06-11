ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Bitcoin downturn? It's all roses and blue skies at Consensus 2022, Austin's 'SXSW of crypto'

By Chris O'Connell
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 4 days ago
There are two sides to Consensus 2022, the crypto and bitcoin con in Central...

www.mysanantonio.com

CultureMap Austin

Former Texas Longhorn launches luxury shopping destination in South Austin

University of Texas at Austin alum and former Longhorn football player Kenny Vaccaro is launching a new fashion boutique on South Congress. Celebrating its grand opening between 10 am and 8 pm on Saturday, June 18, Konnect features a variety of designer collections and is located inside Vaccaro’s social performance club, The Kollective, right off of Music Lane on South Congress Avenue.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Mega industrial development parks in fast-growing Austin suburb

A massive industrial park is coming to the fast-growing Williamson County suburb of Hutto. Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Titan Development is building the 188-acre Hutto Mega TechCenter south of U.S. Highway 79 near FM 3349. Each of the park’s warehouses will range in size from 200,000 to more than 1 million square feet. Titan bought the land in May; the site is near State Highway 130.
Axios Austin

3 private pools to rent in Austin starting at $20 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Pool with waterfall and spaHawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.Location: Westlake.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 12. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis with infinity poolEnjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.Location: Lake Travis.Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Garden SpringsTake a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."Location: East Austin.Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
Austin 360

Tickets on sale for Sistine Chapel exhibit at Circuit of the Americas in Austin

You soon won't need a passport to see artist Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel. Starting next month, you can get a different kind of look at the famous piece right here in Austin. "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," featuring photos of the artwork, will run from July 8 through August 28 at Circuit of the Americas. The exhibit will be open during that time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
CultureMap Austin

Travis County cashes in as second wealthiest place in Texas

With many tech workers in Central Texas hauling in more than $100,000 a year and home values soaring, it stands to reason that Austin is flush with cash. A new ranking from personal finance website SmartAsset lists Travis County as the second wealthiest county in Texas. SmartAsset based its ranking on a county’s per capita income as well as its median home value and per capita investment income.
do512.com

The Tiniest Bar in Texas

Keeping the spirit of Austin alive with cold beer and craft cocktails. Dog friendly. Call 870-577-7355. Please leave a message.
