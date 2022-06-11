ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi man arrested after surveillance video reportedly records him beating man on his porch

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with the beating of a man that was reportedly caught on surveillance video on the victim’s property. The video published by the victim went viral.

The Vicksburg Post reports that Timothy Bordelon, 41 of Warren County, has been arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault.

The charges come after a Facebook post was published by alleged victim Cameron Evans. Evans said in his social media post, which included video footage of the assault recorded by a home surveillance system, that he was protecting his 11-year-old daughter who was being attacked by an individual related to Bordelon. Soon after, Bordelon reportedly drove to Evans’ property accompanied by another man, identified as former Warren County E911 Director Shane Garrard.

That is when Evans was reportedly attacked by Bordelon. Evans claims he had suffered a double concussion, busted eardrum and could not see out of one eye. The social media post also included photos of his injuries.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, on June 4, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Newman Road to investigate a reported assault. Since the original report on June 4, two other related reports have been filed and the sheriff’s office has collected interviews from numerous people.

The information gathered was turned over to the Mississippi District Attorney’s office. After reviewing the investigative file, the DA’s office authorized a charge of aggravated assault on Bordelon. He turned himself in with his attorney at about 9:45 a.m. on Friday, June 10.

He has since had an initial appearance in front of Judge James Jefferson. Bail was set at $5,000, returnable to the August term of the grand jury.

Citing the fact that this is an ongoing investigation, Sheriff Martin Pace said he would not speculate on whether any other person or persons would be charged. Upon the completion of the investigation, the findings will be turned over to the state District Attorney’s Office.

David Teitelman
4d ago

Apparently the assailant knew the victim ... but not enough to know he had security cameras. Unless the victim previously recognized the assailant had a screw loose with a violent tendency: Thus ran out & bought & installed a camera. If the victim kept a gun on him ... while outside on the porch, the charge/s might have gone the other way!

Randy Woods
4d ago

His 18 year old son shouldn’t have tried to hit Evans’ 11 year old daughter.

