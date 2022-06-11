ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, June 4-10

By Molly Martin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new sushi spots and the restaurant inside the new Slate Denver hotel debuted this week, while just one spot shuttered — but the bigger news is the closings that are coming. One of the oldest continuously operating restaurants in Denver will shut its doors for good on...

Westword

Grill On: Five Burger Pop-Ups to Check Out This Summer

When debating the best burgers in Denver this year, we came across a few outliers — namely, pop-ups, which have gotten increasingly popular since the pandemic as people looked for creative ways to both make money and share their passions with the public. While these ventures can be unpredictable as to when and where to find them, and often have very limited availability, they're cooking up some of the best eats to be found in the city right now — and several of them are all about the burgers.
DENVER, CO
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Denver Taco Festival

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Calling all taco lovers! The place to be on June 25 and 26, 2022, is Denver for the Denver Taco Festival! Join thousands of taco lovers for a weekend of fun and excitement plus the best tacos Denver has to offer!
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

NoCo Area Beau Jo’s Closes Doors For Good With Zero Notice

Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
LONGMONT, CO
Westword

Help Drink the Bar Dry at LoHi SteakBar Before It Closes on June 15

The Highland neighborhood was just beginning to emerge as a hot spot for dining out in Denver when the much-anticipated LoHi SteakBar made its debut at 3200 Tejon Street, in the former home of North Star Brewing. Now, almost to the day it opened twelve years ago, the eatery is getting ready to shut its doors for good after service on June 15 — and it's offering half-off cocktails, wine and beer until then. "We welcome you to come say farewell and close this chapter with us," LoHi SteakBar wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Colorado Food & Drinks
Aurora, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Colorado Restaurants
Colorado Lifestyle
milehighcre.com

King Soopers to Anchor East Side of New RidgeGate Community in Lone Tree

Kroger recently approved the development of a 123,000-square foot Signature King Soopers store and Fuel Center on the east side of the new RidgeGate Parkway Couplet District in Lone Tree. The RidgeGate community is partnering with Regency Centers to build the grocery-anchored center that will serve thousands of existing and future residents of Douglas County.
LONE TREE, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Staple Closing After More Than 4 Decades

DENVER (CBS4) – After 41 years, a beloved café in Denver is closing for good. Annie’s Cafe on Colfax Avenue is calling on friends to help them celebrate their last couple of weeks being open. (credit: CBS) The Denver staple will close on Sunday, June 26. The building was sold to an Indian bistro which plans to open sometime in September.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Cherry Creek Starbucks Workers Vote to Unionize

The Starbucks at 250 Columbine Street in Cherry Creek is one of the larger, more aesthetically pleasing outlets in the coffeehouse chain, full of spacious workspaces and seating. Right across the street is the Halcyon, where the rooms range from about $360 to $2,000 a night. When I stopped in...
303magazine.com

Say Hello to Freedom Street Social, Arvada’s Newest Gathering Place

The northwest suburb of Arvada is growing immensely as a plethora of diverse restaurants and bars enrich the food scene of this town. The people of Arvada are accustomed to driving either to Denver, Boulder or other more established cities to indulge in different foods. Now, all are playing catch-up as they scramble to try all the new and exciting options. Another meeting place, filled to the brim with unique and new foods opens soon and acts as Arvada’s first food and drink hall. Freedom Street Social plans to commingle different cuisines together to engulf visitors with new flavors while providing a place for newfound community and conversation.
ARVADA, CO
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sushi#Bistro#Food Drink#Annie S Cafe#Asbury Provisions#The University Of Denver#Businessden#Teachers Lounge#Dtc
Westword

Black Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend for Felony Misdemeanor

If you go to a drag show hosted by Felony Misdemeanor (born Theariale St. Cyr Stallings), hang on tight to your boyfriend (or dad). The outrageous, hilarious, provocative stoner queen and unofficial Ivy Park spokesmodel is known for pushing audience members out of their comfort zone, whether it's pulling them up on stage for a lap dance or singling out the one cis-het man in the crowd to flirt with. The 47-year-old Misdemeanor has been seducing Denver audiences for almost twenty years, and has been doing drag for even longer.
DENVER, CO
Westword

LoHi Pride Music Fest Returns for Third Year With Three-Day Event

The LoHi Pride Music Fest, formerly known as the LoHi Pride Gala, will showcase a wide variety of artists performing over three days at the Monkey Barrel in Sunnyside. This is the third year of the festival, and it’s expanded from a small, one-day affair to a three-day event with space for as many as 500 people.
milehighcre.com

Multi-Tenant Retail Property on Colorado Boulevard Sells for $5.5M

A KeyBank shops property located at 2305 South Colorado Boulevard in Denver has sold for $5,470,000 or $678 per square foot. The property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale and included three tenants. The property was sold by Armstrong Capital Development, an investment company whose true boots-on-the-ground...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Colorado Village Collaborative Wants to Build Permanent Campus for Services

After five years of moving its tiny home villages and safe-camping sites around Denver, the Colorado Village Collaborative is ready for a strategy shift: The nonprofit organization wants to build a permanent campus to house most of its programs at a single location. "We recognized that we could not have...
DENVER, CO
Margaret Jackson

Ed Bozarth Chevrolet rebrands, changes business model at Aurora location

(Courtesy of Celebration Chevrolet) (Aurora, Colo.) The global COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people buy cars, so Denver’s Bozarth family changed how they do business. Now known as Celebration Chevrolet, the Ed Bozarth Aurora location at 2001 S. Havana St. has retrained its management and sales professionals to use technology to create a seamless process for car buyers.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

There are plenty of hot times ahead, with summer just a week away. But the city is already full of free music, markets and outdoor film screenings, with more annual celebrations on the horizon. This year's Juneteenth Music Festival promises to be the biggest yet, and Pride events are rolling out, too.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Disco, Drag and Catholic School: Hercules and Love Affair Talks Growing Up in Denver

Years before Andy Butler became the internationally lauded nu-disco artist Hercules and Love Affair, he had his first DJ gig in Denver. It was at the late lesbian bar the Denver Detour, with proceedings hosted by a drag queen dubbed Chocolate Thunderpussy, and Butler was just fifteen years old. Sometime during that inaugural night, the police showed up.
DENVER, CO

