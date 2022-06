Lightyear will not be allowed to play in theaters in a few Middle Eastern countries due to an LGBTQ moment in the Disney/Pixar film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have banned the Toy Story spin-off, which stars Chris Evans as Space Commander Buzz Lightyear, because of a same-sex kiss featured in the film. The scene comes during a montage of Space Ranger Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) where she starts a family with her wife. In the montage, the character is seen sharing a kiss with her wife and later becoming pregnant and welcoming a son.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO