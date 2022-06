SWOSU women’s basketball coach Jeff Zinn has announced the addition of Heather Davis, who will join his staff as an assistant. Davis comes from the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) where she has been the assistant coach for the past eight years with former Bronchos coach Guy Hardaker, who retired following the 2021-22 season. She has more than 12 years of experience at the Division II level, as a player, graduate assistant, and full-time assistant.

EDMOND, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO