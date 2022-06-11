ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
51 Viral TikTok Products With So Many Reviews They Basically Have A Cult Following

By Emma Lord
HuffPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA six-piece set of high-performance matte lipsticks at a fraction of the price of competitors. A tin of Cirepil blue wax beads, which a ton of professional salons use. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine. HuffPost may...

Salon

A 1930s whipping cream cake is the internet's latest favorite recipe

Every few weeks, people on the internet obsess over a recipe, and it spreads like wildfire. The source is often social media, frequently Instagram and TikTok, but more and more, Reddit seems to be the source. For most, Reddit is a never-ending list of community-driven forums on everything from news and hobbies to fandom and Bitcoin advice. But it's also an increasingly popular platform for recipe discovery, especially in the subreddit channel /Old_Recipes. This page, with more than 250,000 followers, has come to be a full-blown digital archive of everything from generations-old heirloom recipes to magazine clippings from decades past. It's quickly grown to be one of the more exciting cooking resources on the internet, with an engaged community breathing new life into each recipe. Some recipes remain one-hit wonders, while others gain traction and only pick up speed from there. Recipes spanning from Murder Cookies to Armenian Perok Cake to Nana's Devil's Food Cake have all gone viral, well beyond Reddit. Not only do these get their 15 minutes of fame on the wider internet, they're frequently shared on the /Old_Recipes forum months after they were originally shared. The latest recipe to go viral, a dense buttery Bundt called Whipping Cream Cake, is no exception. What is it about such a recipe that peaks the internet's interest, rocketing many to fame, while others stay stuck in the past?
TheStreet

Beloved Pepsi Product Makes a Bizarre Comeback

The Cold War between Russia (then the Soviet Union) and the United States formally ended in 1992. That year, however, marked an escalation in the cold (beverage) war between Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company (The) Report and PespsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo Inc. Report. These two companies pulled out...
therecipecritic.com

How to Make Homemade Half and Half

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade half and half is easy and it takes less than 5 minutes to make . Keep this recipe on hand, and you will never have to buy this at the store again!
princesspinkygirl.com

2-Ingredient Microwave Chocolate Fudge

This homemade Chocolate Fudge is quick and easy to make in the microwave in 3 minutes with only 2 ingredients – no thermometer or double boiler needed!. Simply melt the chocolate with sweetened condensed milk, mix, pour the mixture in a pan, place the fudge in the fridge to set, cut into squares, and share with friends and family.
Popculture

'The Pioneer Woman' Favorite Exits Show

The Pioneer Woman is undergoing a few changes over on Food Network. Ree Drummond recent had to celebrate the departure of her nephew, Stuart, giving him a loving sendoff before a summer internship in Chicago ahead of college in the fall. The Food Network star shared the news on her...
Mashed

Buddy Valastro Is Getting Ready To Pass The Reins At Carlo's Bakery

Buddy Valastro has built a dynastic cake empire, raising his father's modest bakery to superstar status over the years. Carlo's Bakery was purchased by Buddy Valastro, Sr. in the '60s (via the bakery's website). The business would change hands after tragedy struck. Buddy Sr. discovered he had lung cancer and died just three months later in 1994, per The National. Buddy, Jr., whom fans know as the Cake Boss, grabbed the reins at just 17.
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Soda Flavors

The MTN DEW Baja Blast soda range has been expanded by PepsiCo ahead of the busy summertime season to provide avid fans with a new variety of flavors to try out. The new sodas include the Baja Mango Gem and the Baja Gold, which feature an orange tropical mango flavor and a tropical pineapple flavor, respectively. The sodas build on the popularity of the original flavor, which was first made available exclusively at Taco Bell but has since transitioned into the retail environment.
Mashed

The Hot Sauce Brand Ree Drummond Swears By

Hot sauce is one of those condiments that perfectly complements an entire spectrum of dishes. The pepper-based ingredient effortlessly livens up stir fry, soup, pizza, pasta, dips, and so much more. Thankfully, there's a hot sauce for just about every type of consumer, including those with a rather low spice tolerance to those who are bold enough to climb the Scoville scale without flinching. The zesty addition has become a kitchen commodity, and reaching for a bottle to shake onto our plates has become a symbol of cool. In fact, the global hot sauce market is predicted to reach nearly $5 billion by 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights.
princesspinkygirl.com

Summer Corn Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This easy summer Corn Salad recipe features sweet fresh corn off the cob, crisp cucumbers, ripe juicy garden tomatoes, vibrant red onion, feta cheese crumbles, all tossed in a light homemade vinaigrette dressing. It takes only 20 minutes to make this flavorful side dish and then serve it beside the main meal at all your BBQs and picnics.
thesouthernladycooks.com

SIMPLE BISCUIT CINNAMON ROLLS

My family loves cinnamon rolls. It’s normally a Sunday morning treat at my house. If you love cinnamon rolls but don’t have the time to wait for the dough to rise….then you’re gonna love these simple biscuit cinnamon rolls. They are made with a biscuit mix, so they take very little time to prepare. Plus, they are fluffy and delicious!
recipesgram.com

Marshmallow Roll Cookies (10-Minute Recipe)

These little Marshmallow roll cookies are so easy to prepare! Plus, freezer friendly and no-bake! This is probably the ideal dessert – especially if you are a fan of marshmallows and coconut! Here is the recipe:. 1 1/2 cups Graham cracker crumbs. 5 tablespoons cocoa powder. 1 cup unsweetened...
Popculture

'Dark Winds' Cast Talks Intense New AMC Crime Thriller Series: 'It's a Beautiful Watch' (Exclusive)

AMC has a brand new crime thriller series, Dark Winds, and it will certainly appeal to fans of shows like Longmire and Yellowstone. The show follows three Navajo police officers: Joe Leaphorn, Jim Chee, and Bernadette Manuelito. The characters are played, respectively, by Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten. Recently, the cast of the new show sat down with PopCulture.com to talk about all things Dark Winds, including what it was like filming the intense show and how "it's a beautiful watch."
recipesgram.com

Swedish Chocolate Cake – Kladdkaka

Kladdkaka is the most popular chocolatey dessert in Sweden that will take your breath away! So gooey, so easy, and really delicious! It takes just 30 minutes to make and it has just 6 simple ingredients. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 cup butter, melted. ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder...
The Kitchn

How to Freeze Mushrooms So They Stay Delicious for Months

Given their relatively short shelf lives and high price tags, it’s a relief to learn that you can freeze mushrooms to save for later. The texture and color may change slightly, but mushrooms are still good after they’re frozen — as long as you treat them right along the way.
FanSided

Nacho Flay reminds us that they are the ultimate Flay of the household

In a new post shared to Instagram, Nacho Flay is once again reminding us who is the ruler of the roost. And no, it’s clearly not Bobby Flay!. Thanks to a reel posted to Nacho’s Instagram account, we get to see one of our favorite foodie cats sitting on a cutting board looking rather regal. Of course, that cutting board happens to be on the counter in the kitchen, which is further proof of who is in charge here.
