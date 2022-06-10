ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

LEAD® Conference Registration Open Now!

 4 days ago

Raleigh Arts is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for the Kennedy Center's 2022 Leadership Exchange in Arts and Disability (LEAD®) conference in Raleigh! Join us August 1-5, 2022.

About LEAD®

As an integral part of the Kennedy Center’s Access/VSA International Network, the Leadership Exchange in Arts and Disability (LEAD®) program advances the full inclusion of people with disabilities in arts and culture. With a focus on expanding the breadth and scope of accessible programming, LEAD® provides an opportunity for professionals in the field to develop best practices and resources; engage in conversations with colleagues and experts from around the world; and learn practical methods for designing inclusive arts experiences and environments.

Raleigh Arts and LEAD®

The Raleigh Arts Plan, a 10-year arts master plan, sets the creative vision for this Southern capital as “a community connected through arts and culture, where every person is empowered to lead the creative life they envision.” Ahead of its time when developed in 2015 and unique across the South, this vision distinguishes Raleigh from many other cities and puts equity and inclusion at the heart of Raleigh Arts’ work. Hosting the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Leadership Exchange in Arts and Disability (LEAD®) Conference this year, is yet another way Raleigh Arts and the City of Raleigh Arts Commission work to achieve The Raleigh Arts Plan’s goals. This event creates an opportunity to build the capacity of arts and cultural organizations citywide to better engage Deaf and disability community members in their programs, on their staffs, and in leadership positions.

#Art#Disability#Cultural Organizations#Kennedy Center#2022 Leadership Exchange#The Leadership Exchange#The Raleigh Arts Plan#Southern#Raleigh Arts
Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

