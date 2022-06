With over 170 million records sold, Garth Brooks is not only one of the most premiere country artists ever, but one of the biggest-selling artists in any genre in the United States. With such fame, it only makes sense for the legend to leverage his celebrity and expand his brand into new ventures. And that’s precisely what he’s done with his latest business venture, the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.

