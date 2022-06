Cushman and Wakefield guts interior of historic downtown Morrison Hotel, effectively removing the Morrison’s 111 SRO hotel rooms from Los Angeles’ affordable housing stock. Rushed move—at a time when nearly 40,000 Angelenos remain homeless—paves way for yet another luxury hotel and condo conversion and comes after preservationists filed an application for historic designation for the hotel.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO