The Honest Broker: New Condo Rule: S-4D

Do you live in a Condo with 3 floors or more? On May 26th, Governor DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 4-D. It passed during special legislative session and is effective immediately. This Bill is a response to the Surfside collapse last year. The Bill established a statewide structural inspection program,...
City Council requests options for customer credit for Waste Pro’s poor service. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie City Council is requesting options for customer credit for Waste Pro’s poor service. Good news for PSL Residents! This is what is happening:. We have significant news...
An effort to support idea makers and aspiring entrepreneurs while contributing to the growth of our community. Boca Raton, FL – In the second year since the Pandemic that shut the world down in life and business, the Batmasian Family has come forth to help support local business and our community.
An advertised public hearing regarding the new development of Collier Boulevard Lord’s Way will be held Tuesday morning during the Collier County Board of Commissioners meeting. The master-planned unit development will be on the eastern side of Collier Boulevard and north of Rattlesnake Hammock Road. There will be 690 residential units, an increase from the original proposal of 306, with 76 units listed as affordable. Later in the meeting, the commissioners will hear presentations from the six finalists for county manager. Previous County Manager Mark Isackson suddenly resigned last month and Amy Patterson was appointed as acting county manager. Patterson is one of the six finalists under consideration for the position that commissioners hope to name this month.
June 15, 2022 – Pulmonologist Hector Y. Vazquez Saad, M.D., has joined Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. At Holy Cross Health Dr. Saad specializes in pulmonology and critical care. He has extensive...
Boca Raton has hired a new deputy city manager. It’s Andy Lukasik, who since 2017 had been village manager in North Palm Beach, which has about 13,000 residents. Before that, he had been Jupiter’s town manager for 13 years. According to a city spokeswoman, Lukasik will start on...
Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Just about two weeks ago here at JFK Hospital in Atlantis there were about a dozen patients here fighting Covid. Today, there are about three times that. But like we’ve seen through this entire pandemic the people hospitalized with Covid have co-morbidities and they’re unvaccinated. Moving forward, what can we expect with Covid? More infectious but each infection is expected to be less severe.
Renters are experiencing tough conditions in Florida, where the population grew by 360,000 in one year of the pandemic. The Miami metro area tops the country for rent increases, according to a recent Realtor.com report. Local lawmakers say they’re trying to enact new legal protections, but say the state holds more power. NBC News’ Sam Brock hears from one family that says they were forced to move because of rent increases.June 13, 2022.
The Popular and historic Polynesian restaurant, MaiKai, will see some new features and additions soon. The MaiKai restaurant which will be more of a dinner theater after renovations is a historic restaurant and public space located in Broward’s Orlando Park. The owners which are the Thornton Family, Barlington Group, and Mad Room Hospitality revealed their plans for the renovation and some construction work with the local neighborhood and its residents, generating a ton of buzz and excitement.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman hired and fired within two months from her accounting job in Delray Beach is accused of defrauding her former employer out of more than $42,000, while falsely claiming to be a US citizen. Diana Anzueto Del Valle, 25, is facing charges of...
A COVID-19 exposure has closed the River Park Aquatic Center until further notice. Saturday the City of Naples Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook notifying the public due to a COVID-19 exposure they’re closing the aquatic center. This is a developing story and WINK News will update you with...
Artisan Markets: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Unique artisan and handcrafted items with offerings from artisans, crafters, bakers and more. Enjoy a meal out:Hot restaurant deals for summer dining. Saturday. JoJo's Farmers' Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Carlin Park, near Gumbo...
A Palm Beach County circuit judge is once again being considered to serve on Florida’s highest court — two years after Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to appoint her in 2020. The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission announced Monday they have nominated Renatha Francis and five other applicants for the governor's consideration.
Real estate inventory is famously scarce right now in South Florida, especially new builds. But despite supply chain issues delaying projects and lack of available land upon which to build, there are some developments opening up for sale and lease: Apartments coming to West Palm Beach Almost 300 units are heading to West Palm Beach in a new apartment complex on Village Blvd., not far from I-95 ...
Several weeks after Florida lawmakers enacted a bill requiring existing condominiums to undergo safety assessments to maintain their structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members had many questions regarding how the new regulations would affect owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection is, and how expensive it’s going...
Marco Island ranks 13th among Florida’s cities with the most expensive monthly bills, according to data from doxoINSIGHTS’ 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market report, which considered mortgage, rent; auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable and internet and phone, health insurance, mobile phone, alarm and security and life insurance. Marco residents are paying an average of $2,453 on their monthly bills while Naples checked in at 65th with an average of $2,004 and Fort Myers at 100th with $1,852 spent monthly.
Robert Runcie, whose tenure as Broward schools superintendent included the Parkland tragedy and a grand jury indictment, is now overseeing a national group of school leaders and a $1 million project to improve school safety around the country. Runcie is the interim leader of Chiefs for Change, a Washington, D.C., based education advocacy group that consists of about 50 district superintendents ...
Up in Jupiter, 1000 North has reinstated its popular Social Hour, available seven days a week from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Tavern Bar or The Terrace Bar. The Social Hour includes special pricing on wines ($8-$10), well liquors ($10), signature cocktails ($12), and bottled beers ($5). 1000 North is also offering a prix fixe summer menu, inclusive of an appetizer and an entrée for $59. Add on a dessert for $7 and wine pairing for $20. These deals are available through October.
