Fatality reported following a rollover crash in southwest valley involving a tractor-trailer (Las Vegas, NV)

By Cindy Lee
 4 days ago
On Friday, a rollover crash in southwest valley led to a fatality.

As per the initial information, the fatal wreck took place at mile marker 13 on the road to Pahrump. The early reports showed that a tractor-trailer flipped over on the road to Pahrump, just west of where the turnoff to Red Rock Canyon splits off from SR 160.

SR 160 is also known as Blue Diamond Road in the southwest valley. According to the officials, the incident led to a fatality. At this time, it is unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the wreck. The events that have led up to the accident also remain unclear. No further details were provided.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

June 11, 2022

Source: 8 News Now

LAS VEGAS, NV
LAS VEGAS, NV
LAS VEGAS, NV
LAS VEGAS, NV
LAS VEGAS, NV
LAS VEGAS, NV
