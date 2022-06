CHICAGO (CHI) — Some people buy homes for their skyline views or outdoor space, but what if everything was replaced by one big wall?. Metra plans to build a wall along several townhouses. It could be 9 to 13 feet tall. The giant wall would be right outside their doors and the Metra tracks would be even closer to their homes. All this worries the locals.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO