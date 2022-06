Welcome to the Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is Schaeffler presents the 4-in-1 electric motor: less space and weight, and recovered heat. Yesterday we talked to you about the new electric motor presented by Vitesco during the International Electric Vehicle Symposium in Oslo, an event which also featured another major player in the automotive world. We are talking about Schaefflerwhich in the same event presented the new 4-in-1 electric axle drive.

