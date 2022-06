The support staff at Wimbledon will be well dressed again this year, thanks to Ralph Lauren. For 17 consecutive years, the company has been the Official Outfitter of The Championships, Wimbledon in partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club and has dressed the chair umpires, line umpires, ball boys and girls. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Centre Court in its current location on Church Road in southwest London where the club is located.

34 MINUTES AGO