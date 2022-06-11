Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Catches nine innings

The Padres will call up Weathers from Triple-A El Paso to have him start Wednesday's game in Chicago against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Even with Mike Clevinger (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list, the Padres still have six starters on hand, but Weathers will nonetheless be added to the mix amid a particularly heavy stretch of games for San Diego. As a rookie a season ago, Weathers impressed over his first handful of outings with the big club, but he faltered badly in the second half and was eventually moved to the bullpen. The 22-year-old lefty hasn't shown much improvement from a statistical standpoint while spending the entire 2022 campaign to date at Triple-A (7.29 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 37:24 K:BB in 54.1 innings), so he's unlikely to have a long leash if he runs into trouble early Wednesday.

