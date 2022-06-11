ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Catches nine innings

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kelly (oblique) caught nine innings for Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Nick Piecoro...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

WATCH: Reds star Joey Votto makes TikTok video with young fan at game

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been having a lot of fun on social media lately, and while he is not officially an influencer quite yet, he is already doing collabs with other social media users. Before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, a girl was seen holding a sign near the Reds' dugout asking Votto for a favor: "Joey Votto, will you make a TikTok with me?"
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Pitches in ACL

Keuchel allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four for the Diamondbacks' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League on Monday. This was Keuchel's first game action with the organization after signing a minor-league contract last week. He threw about 80 pitches and did "fairly well," Arizona pitching coach Brent Strom told Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. The coach was pleased with the number of strikes thrown and the lefty's signature sinker; the downside was the fastball was not where Strom wanted to see it. Strom and Keuchel have history when the two were with the Astros, and the coach will monitor the pitcher's off-day throwing session Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Fans seven in Tuesday's win

Lyles (4-5) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven. It wasn't a particularly impressive performance from the veteran right-hander, who tossed 59 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Baltimore offense gave him just enough run support. Lyles hasn't completed six innings in any of his last four starts, stumbling to a 7.78 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings over that stretch, but his spot in the Orioles' rotation is secure given the club's lack of alternatives.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Secures ninth save

Lopez recorded his ninth save of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays, striking out one over 1.2 perfect innings of relief. After Cionel Perez ran into trouble in the eighth inning and allowed Toronto to get within a run, Lopez got the call to put out the fire and tossed an efficient 17 pitches (11 strikes) to secure the save. The converted starter hasn't given up an earned run in nearly a month, and while Lopez's 0.88 ERA and 0,88 WHIP through 30.2 innings aren't supported by his 23.1 percent strikeout rate and 10.7 percent walk rate, he continues to be very effective as Baltimore's closer.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Injured List#Triple A
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Timeline pushed back

Tatis' CT scan on his wrist Monday didn't reveal the desired level of healing, so his expected return date has been pushed back, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis has been limited to running and fielding grounders as he makes his way back from an offseason wrist...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Day-to-day with wrist issue

Lopez (wrist) won't start Wednesday as originally hoped but he could rejoin the rotation this weekend in New York, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He suffered a wrist contusion in his most recent start. Manager Don Mattingly said Lopez's bullpen Monday didn't go as the Marlins would have hoped, so they are trying to figure out who will start Wednesday in his place. Mattingly made it seem in a video interview that Lopez would probably be pushed back a day or two, but given Lopez's injury history, the team will use an abundance of caution, so a start this weekend isn't guaranteed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Cashes in five

Voit went 2-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in a 12-5 win over the Cubs on Tuesday. With his team down by five in the sixth, Voit hit a two-run shot to put his team on the board. He would also cash in the go ahead-run on a bases-clearing, three-RBI double his very next at-bat. Voit is now slashing .226/.306/.396 on the season. Despite carrying a 33.9 percent strikeout rate, Voit is a mainstay in the heart of the Padres lineup and should continue to see plenty of RBI opportunities from the cleanup spot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Posts steal in win

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks. Moustakas has gone 3-for-8 in two games since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. He was lifted for pinch runner Matt Reynolds in the 10th inning Tuesday, though that appears to be a tactical decision. Through 42 contests, Moustakas is slashing .210/.317/.319 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles. He should continue to play regularly at third base or as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Tabbed to start Wednesday

The Padres will call up Weathers from Triple-A El Paso to have him start Wednesday's game in Chicago against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Even with Mike Clevinger (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list, the Padres still have six starters on hand, but Weathers will nonetheless be added to the mix amid a particularly heavy stretch of games for San Diego. As a rookie a season ago, Weathers impressed over his first handful of outings with the big club, but he faltered badly in the second half and was eventually moved to the bullpen. The 22-year-old lefty hasn't shown much improvement from a statistical standpoint while spending the entire 2022 campaign to date at Triple-A (7.29 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 37:24 K:BB in 54.1 innings), so he's unlikely to have a long leash if he runs into trouble early Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Out at least one month

Aquino is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with an ankle injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Aquino landed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left calf, but the injury has since been clarified as an ankle issue. The 28-year-old had an .810 OPS through nine games in June but may now be unavailable until after the All-Star break.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Season debut coming Wednesday

Flaherty (shoulder) will start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Flaherty has been out all season while recovering from shoulder inflammation. He's made just two rehab starts and reached a modest 58 pitches in his latest one, and previous reports indicated that he'd need one outing in the minors before returning from the injured list. The Cardinals have evidently changed plans, swayed either by the scramble caused by their Tuesday doubleheader or by the fact that Flaherty has been so dominant (seven innings with nine strikeouts and just a single baserunner) in his rehab appearances. Flaherty will be limited to 60 pitches in his season debut, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, but the Cardinals are clearly comfortable with those pitches being thrown at the major-league level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Blows save in return

Knebel (2-5) blew the save and took the loss after he did not record an out and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and two walks in an 11-9 defeat Tuesday against Miami. After the first batter reached on an error, Knebel allowed the next three batters to reach safely. Only four of his 16 pitches were strikes in his first outing since experiencing shoulder tightness Saturday. He is now 11-for-15 in save opportunities and has a less-than-stellar 23:16 K:BB in 25 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Strickland: Picks up second save

Strickland earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, pitching a perfect ninth inning during which he struck out one batter. The Reds have deployed a variety of closers this season, with five different pitchers notching at least one save. Alexis Diaz was the ninth-inning option of choice the day prior, but manager David Bell turned to Strickland on Monday with Cincinnati up by a run. The veteran came through to earn the save, needing only 12 pitches to retire the side in order. Strickland has previous closing experience -- he saved 14 games for San Francisco in 2018 -- so it's feasible that he could eventually move to the front of the pack for the Reds' closer role. However, the right-hander hasn't exactly impressed this season, posting a 5.73 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and ugly 21:17 K:BB across 22 innings.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Hits bench Tuesday

Brujan is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan will give way to Isaac Paredes at the keystone after starting in each of the Rays' last six games while going 5-for-22 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and five RBI. Though the 24-year-old switch hitter is slowly starting to settle in at the plate, he's still maintaining a poor .157/.206/.236 slash line at the big-league level in 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy