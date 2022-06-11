ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bag That Fell Off Luggage Transport at Airport and Is Ignored by Baggage Handlers Goes Viral on TikTok

By Mike Nied
 4 days ago
A piece of abandoned luggage that fell off of a transport truck at an airport went absolutely viral on TikTok. TikTok user @jackatyou noticed the bag while sitting in the Delta lounge at a Nashville airport. They captured the saga that led to it eventually being rescued in a video that...

