ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Springfield neighborhood park set to be named after local businessman

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TR4LF_0g7gnymA00

SPRINGFIELD — Today the Conscious Connect CDC group will be renaming a park that uses to be a vacant lot in Springfield.

The location of the lot once was home to a local business owner, John “Tink” Mitchell.

>>Interior phasing out plastic water bottles at national parks

The renaming will happen at 11:00 a.m. on the 1400 block of Linden Avenue.

There will be a bronze plaque placed at the entrance.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
wyso.org

Montgomery County communities plan to demolish buildings using state funding

Communities throughout Montgomery County have asked for statewide funding to demolish buildings and revitalize properties in the area. The Ohio Department of Development has $150 million dollars available statewide through the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The Montgomery County Land Bank is facilitating the applications and will handle the proposed demolition work.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neighborhood Park#Linden#National Parks#Cdc Group#Cdc#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Dorothy Lane Market Springboro location closes after losing power

SPRINGBORO — Thousands remain without power after Monday night’s storms, including one local business that was forced to temporarily close after losing power. Dorothy Lane Market’s Springboro location is currently closed after losing power. “We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our Springboro location is currently...
Urbana Citizen

CHWP adding Urbana location

BELLEFONTAINE – Community Health & Wellness Partners (CHWP), an independent, nonprofit health center that provides primary care and other wellness services to the residents of Logan and surrounding counties, recently announced it will be opening a new community health center at 605 Miami Street in Urbana. The new CHWP...
URBANA, OH
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Yellow Springs restaurant sold to local restauranteur

The Greene Canteen in Yellow Springs has been sold to a local restauranteur as the current owners have decided to close their doors at the end of this month, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We’ve decided to sell The Greene Canteen so we can focus...
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Public Schools announces hiring event next week for the upcoming school year

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools will hold a hiring event next week. The event will be June 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Belmont High School on Wayne Avenue. Alex Kincaid, spokesman for DPS, says the school will be hiring certified and classified staff for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Open positions include administrators, teachers, bus drivers, nutrition service workers and more.
dayton.com

Kettering moves to keep fireworks ban before Ohio law change

KETTERING — Another city is moving to keep its fireworks ban before Ohio law changes next month to allow them in limited use. Kettering is considering changes to reaffirm its ban, similar to actions taken by Beavercreek, Dayton, Fairborn, Germantown and Oakwood. A measure set to go before Kettering...
KETTERING, OH
peakofohio.com

New Carlisle teen dead after boating accident last weekend

A New Carlisle teen has died following a boating accident in Clark County Saturday morning. Preston Jackson, 16, was one of three teenage boys who trespassed at a gravel pit on Osborn Road, where they found a boat and put it in the water. The boat capsized when all three...
NEW CARLISLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
81K+
Followers
108K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy