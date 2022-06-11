Springfield neighborhood park set to be named after local businessman
SPRINGFIELD — Today the Conscious Connect CDC group will be renaming a park that uses to be a vacant lot in Springfield.
The location of the lot once was home to a local business owner, John “Tink” Mitchell.
>>Interior phasing out plastic water bottles at national parks
The renaming will happen at 11:00 a.m. on the 1400 block of Linden Avenue.
There will be a bronze plaque placed at the entrance.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1