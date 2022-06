For much of her career, Jennifer Lopez has delivered top notes of Hollywood glamour with base notes of Bronx grit. It’s a paradox she turned into the ultimate humblebrag on her brilliant 2002 hit ‘Jenny From The Block’: “I’m real, even on Oprah.” This behind-the-scenes documentary following the singer-actress-mogul as she prepares for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show was never going to be warts-and-all: both Lopez and her manager Benny Medina are credited as producers, and that’s just not the J.Lo way. Still, despite sometimes slipping into hagiography, Halftime manages to offer a reasonably intimate insight into a performer who remains perpetually underrated more than 20 years after she became a superstar.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO