Tom Brady admitted he needs to be “better” about balancing his NFL career and spending time with his family. “[During] the off season, my family’s got a lot of time. I’ve enjoyed that,” the Buccaneers quarterback told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “I can still do a better job of that. It’s just constantly trying to be a little bit better each day.” Addressing his six-week retirement earlier this year, Brady — who shares two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, with wife Gisele Bündchen and has 14-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynhan — said every decision “comes at a cost.” “I just...

NFL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO