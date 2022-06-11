ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wisconsin Elections Commission: Republican attorney named new chair

By Todd Richmond
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Friday selected a Republican attorney to be its new chairman, passing over another GOP member who tried to cast an Electoral College vote for Donald Trump even though Trump lost to President Joe Biden. The commission voted 5-1 to make Don...

