A 67-year-old gay widower was awarded $90,000 in backpay after experiencing discrimination from the Social Security Administration — and helped open the doors for other LGBTQ+ seniors

By Leo Aquino
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 20+ years together, Anthony Gonzales and his late husband Mark Johnson were only legally married for six months before Johnson's death. Gonzales was denied his survivor benefits, Social Security benefits typically given after a spouse dies. Seven years later, Gonzales finally received $1,700 a month in survivor benefits,...

cathyreno58
3d ago

My dad died 3 months shy of 61, was working up til that time. My mom was 55. She was told she didn’t qualify for SS survivors benefits because she didn’t have a minor child. How is it this guy qualified??

Reply(17)
45
Rita Alverson shorty
3d ago

This all depends on how long they were legally married it has to be at least 10 years. And yes he is in title to his spouses ssi. The only gay guys i know are awesome.

Reply(5)
14
GOD WINS
3d ago

DEFINITIONS1. two cities in the Bible that were destroyed by God as punishment for the sexual behaviour of the people who lived there. People sometimes say that a place is like Sodom and Gomorrah as a way of saying that they are very shocked by people's sexual behaviour in that place.

Reply(12)
15
 

