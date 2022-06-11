A 67-year-old gay widower was awarded $90,000 in backpay after experiencing discrimination from the Social Security Administration — and helped open the doors for other LGBTQ+ seniors
After 20+ years together, Anthony Gonzales and his late husband Mark Johnson were only legally married for six months before Johnson's death. Gonzales was denied his survivor benefits, Social Security benefits typically given after a spouse dies. Seven years later, Gonzales finally received $1,700 a month in survivor benefits,...www.businessinsider.com
Comments / 164