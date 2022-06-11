ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee COVID case burden, positivity worsen

By FOX6 News Digital Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 10 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened. According to the health department, the...

3d ago

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Heat advisory: Health signs, symptoms to watch for

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Health experts say hydrating early, avoiding caffeine and checking on those who are vulnerable are just a few ways to stay safe in extreme heat. It could take at least a couple of weeks for people – and pets – to get re-acclimated to the high temperatures, an Ascension Wisconsin doctor said.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Hayat Pharmacy free formula giveaway

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee parents can soon ease their worries about the nationwide baby formula shortage. A free formula distribution will be held Tuesday, June 14 at the Hayat Pharmacy on Layton Avenue. It stems from a partnership between the pharmacy, Capri Communities and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. A donation of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

New report finds Wisconsin veterans home in Union Grove as one of the most troubled in the country

A state-run veterans home in Union Grove is Wisconsin’s most troubled veterans assisted living facility. According to a recent Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation, the Union Grove facility has received over 50 citations and racked up over $200,000 in fines. As a result, veterans living under their care are frustrated, and their families are scared about what may happen to their loved ones.
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS closing schools early Wednesday due to heat

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools will close schools early on Wednesday, June 15 due to extreme heat. MPS also closed schools early Tuesday due to the high temperatures. All schools will start at their regular times Wednesday and will be dismissed as follows:. Schools that begin at 7:20 a.m. will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Groups work to remove contaminated sediment from Milwaukee estuary, aim to engage public

If you happen to have time later today Monday, and would like to pop down to Milwaukee’s port, you can participate in a unique tour. Organizations concerned about contaminants that have long muddied Milwaukee's rivers and harbor will share plans for the sediment's removal. It's part of a massive initiative to clean up what the EPA calls an "area of concern." The sediment won't be traveling far as it will be secure in a new, sealed storage facility off the shore of Lake Michigan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teen recognized for research on potential new COPD treatments

MILWAUKEE — Before he even set foot inside the high school at University School of Milwaukee, Jonathan Crawford knew he wanted to research a disease that doesn’t have a cure. “I started looking and researching into COPD," Crawford said about the summer leading into his freshman year. According...
CBS 58

Medical examiner responding to homicide near 37th and Congress

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner (MMCE) is responding to a homicide Monday morning, June 13. It happened near 37th and Congress. The MCME's office confirmed they were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the homicide, and an autopsy is...
#Covid
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple people including a child missing after falling into drainage ditch in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people are missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Wisconsin on Monday evening. WTMJ said that the Milwaukee Police Department, along with the Milwaukee Fire Department, are searching for a child and two adults who were swept away in a drainage ditch around 6:30 p.m. Monday. There was a strong current following heavy storms in the area.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 sucked into Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th & Loomis

MILWAUKEE - A child, 11, and two Milwaukee men, 34, and 37, were sucked into a Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th and Loomis Monday evening, June 13. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, they had not been found. According to police and fire officials, a witness indicated an 11-year-old boy slipped...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

'Death trap': How dangerous are storm drains?

The three people including a child are presumed dead highlight a danger that sits in plain sight, storm drains. Those become especially dangerous when flooding rains hit. It's why the Sheboygan Fire Department trains for all types of water rescues.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash on I-41 in Oshkosh cleared, all lanes open

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash that occurred on I-41 for traffic heading north at WIS 26 in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took...
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee officials respond to fatal crash near 7th and Locust

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities responded to a fatal rollover crash near 7th and Locust on Tuesday, June 14. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms one person died. According to police, the victim is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in connection. An investigation is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power across southern Wisconsin following severe storms; restoration efforts likely to last into Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday night. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area....
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS closes early Tuesday due to heat

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools will close early on Tuesday, June 14, due to extreme heat. All schools will start at their regular times with dismissals as follows:. Schools that begin at 7:20 a.m. will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Schools that begin at 9:00 a.m. will be dismissed at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee drainage tunnel search; men still missing

MILWAUKEE - The search continues Wednesday, June 15 for two men who were swept away in a Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th and Loomis Monday evening, June 13. A 10-year-old boy was found dead during a search of Milwaukee's drainage tunnels on the city's south side Tuesday, June 14, less than 24 hours after he went missing. Family identified the boy as Mohammad Arman.
MILWAUKEE, WI

