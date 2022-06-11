Milwaukee COVID case burden, positivity worsen

If you happen to have time later today Monday, and would like to pop down to Milwaukee’s port, you can participate in a unique tour. Organizations concerned about contaminants that have long muddied Milwaukee's rivers and harbor will share plans for the sediment's removal. It's part of a massive initiative to clean up what the EPA calls an "area of concern." The sediment won't be traveling far as it will be secure in a new, sealed storage facility off the shore of Lake Michigan.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO