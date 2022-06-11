Why You Should Plant Trees On Your Farm Today

HARRISBURG – PA’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping seasons are fast approaching with licenses set to go on sale today. The new license year begins July 1 and features a record number of bull elk tags, as well as seven weeks of archery deer hunting, a firearms deer season that includes the weekend after Thanksgiving, the chance to hunt trophy black bears, more stocked pheasants than anywhere in the Northeast, and more. General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost $20.97 for PA residents and $101.97 for non-residents. Resident senior hunters and furtakers age 65 and older can purchase one-year licenses for $13.97 or lifetime licenses for $51.97. For $101.97, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that afford them hunting and furtaking privileges. Hunting licenses can be purchased online at huntfish.pa.gov.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO