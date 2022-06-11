ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Why You Should Plant Trees On Your Farm Today

Cover picture for the articleHave you heard what’s changing the game for farmers? Trees!. Plant Trees On Stream Banks To Improve And Protect Water Quality. Trees are workhorses on a farm. Stream bank trees improve and protect local water quality. Their strong roots help keep soil in place, their leaves provide shade and a natural...

Lancaster Farming

Butterflies, Birds, Bees, Bats and Blooms Faire at Halifax

Focusing on the importance of pollinators and advocating for native plants and wildlife, the Butterflies, Birds, Bees, Bats and Bloom – A Pollinator & Garden Faire will return to Fort Halifax Park, just north of Halifax, as a much-expanded version of itself on Saturday, June 18. The event, which...
HALIFAX, PA
5 Botanical Garden Beauties

Looking for an easy way to enjoy some of nature’s finest displays? These gorgeous gardens are all just a car ride away!. Located in Lancaster, Conestoga Gardens is the surrounding land of one of the area’s oldest houses. The Conestoga House was built in the early 1700s and is open for visitation along with the gardens on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Best known for the gorgeous architecture and the stunning array of flowers, Conestoga Gardens is 7.8 acres of beauty, and well worth a visit.
HERSHEY, PA
WITF

What’s stopping the flow of beer in Pennsylvania?

The flow of beer to some Pennsylvania watering holes has been slowing down. Bar and restaurant owners say supply chain issues and driver shortages mean delivery schedules have been cut back, which makes it harder for them to keep customer favorites on tap. Michelle Ritter owns Willow Street Pub in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PA Hunting Licenses Go On Sale

HARRISBURG – PA’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping seasons are fast approaching with licenses set to go on sale today. The new license year begins July 1 and features a record number of bull elk tags, as well as seven weeks of archery deer hunting, a firearms deer season that includes the weekend after Thanksgiving, the chance to hunt trophy black bears, more stocked pheasants than anywhere in the Northeast, and more. General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost $20.97 for PA residents and $101.97 for non-residents. Resident senior hunters and furtakers age 65 and older can purchase one-year licenses for $13.97 or lifetime licenses for $51.97. For $101.97, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that afford them hunting and furtaking privileges. Hunting licenses can be purchased online at huntfish.pa.gov.
HARRISBURG, PA
Try this Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad Recipe

PLEASANT GAP, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a delicious, creamy, and savory side dish to add to your summer barbecue line-up look no further than this Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad recipe by Fasta & Ravioli Co. This pasta salad is loaded up and tossed with...
PLEASANT GAP, PA
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

6 – 202.15 Outer Openings, Protected. Exterior door is being propped open. Food employees observed in prep area, not wearing proper beard covers. REPEAT. June 6, 2022 | 498 E. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. 4 – 602.13 Nonfood-Contact Surfaces. Non-food contact surfaces, such as shelving and drawers,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Dog Camp Getaway returns to Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — At Canine Camp Getaway in Cumberland Township, Adams County, owners have a chance to give their four-legged friends their own vacation. Dogs practice dock diving, agility and nose work, freestyle frisbee, lure coursing, barn hunt, flyball, canine freestyle dance, doggie skateboarding and more. More than...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Land trust opens Brandywine Battlefield site to public

Jun. 14—CHADDS FORD — A previously unprotected portion of the historic Brandywine Battlefield that was the subject of a preservation effort led by the North American Land Trust (NALT) is now open to the public. The trust on Tuesday announced that it had opened Brinton Run Preserve in...
CHADDS FORD, PA
I-81 Improvement Strategy Playbook Now Available

Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) in South Central Pennsylvania and PennDOT District 8 leaders today announced the launch of the final Playbook for the I-81 Improvement Strategy. The I-81 Improvement Strategy process began in July 2019 to evaluate existing transportation needs along the corridor from the Maryland border through Lebanon County.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Buchanan Classics Waynesboro Pa

Buchanan Classics Waynesboro Pa. Red run park, 12011 buchanan trail e, waynesboro, pa 17268 registration time: Buchanan auto stores 11194 buchanan trail east directions waynesboro, pa. $12.00, spectators free admission, free parking presented by: 5338 buchanan trl e, waynesboro, pa 17268. An arrow pointing up and to the right. Source:...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Ice Cream Trail kicks off across Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State officials announced the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail on Thursday. This year's Trail spans 30 creameries across the entire Commonwealth. State officials were at Perrydell Farm in York County to sprinkle summer fun and kick off the Ice Cream Trail on June 9. Launched...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Celebration of Pennsylvania held in Susquehanna Township

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of everything Pennsylvania has to offer, Proudly PA was held Saturday at Fort Hunter Park. Attendees were able to taste locally sourced foods while enjoying music, local wine, craft beer, and distilled spirits were also available. Crafts, as well as other unique items, were also featured at the event,
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
June 23, 1972: The day that changed our lives

Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Dollar General opens new Lancaster County location

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Dollar General has opened a new location in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. The location at 840 Hanover Street offers food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and other products. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

