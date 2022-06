The body of a missing swimmer was found by lifeguards on the Jersey Shore. It's the sixth drowning in New Jersey in the past week. At approximately 12:29 p.m. Monday, June 13, Belmar police received a report of swimmers in distress off the 8th Avenue beach jetty area. Multiple bystanders were attempting to make the rescue, however, their attempts were unsuccessful. Shortly after multiple Belmar Lifeguards/ Water Rescue members entered the water and were able to rescue a group of swimmers in distress. One of these swimmers was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for additional treatment, police said.

BELMAR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO