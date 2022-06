ALBION, MI -- Calhoun County’s newest park named “Ménwabek” in the Nottawaseppi Huron Band language translates to “beautiful meadow.”. And that’s what people will see in the new park at 10750 28 Mile Road in Albion Township that acts as a trail head for the Iron Belle Trail, Albion River Trail and the North Country Trail. The park officially opened June 4 and gives those who use it a look at the restorations made to prairie habitat and woodlands.

