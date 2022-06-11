ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Gov. Kelly appoints Jacob Peterson as district court judge

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
 4 days ago
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the appointment of Salinan Jacob Peterson to the 28th District Court.

The appointment comes after a vacancy created by Judge Patrick Thompson, who is retiring. The 28th District consists of Saline and Ottawa counties. Kelly said Peterson is well suited for the position with his connections and commitment to the community.

“Jacob has strong relationships throughout Saline and Ottawa Counties,” Kelly said in a release. “He is passionate about supporting his community and has the diverse experience necessary to serve as a judge.”

Peterson earned his law degree from Washington University School of Law in 2012 and lives in Saline County with his wife and two children.

Admitted to the bar in 2012, Peterson has been an attorney at Clark, Mize and Linville since that time, focusing on civil litigation and healthcare.

With Clark, Mize and Linville, Peterson has represented the City of Salina in various matters, including the recent case where the court struck down a citizen-voted ordinance.

He is a member of the Defense Research Institute, the Kansas Bar Association, the American Health Law Association and the Kansas Association of Defense Counsel. He had served as president of the Saline-Ottawa County Bar Association.

Peterson also is involved in the local community as an attorney and law student through Leadership Salina, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Crimestoppers and the Salina Child Care Association.

“It is a humbling opportunity to serve as a district court judge,” Peterson said in a release. “A judge must understand, appreciate and live up to the responsibility that comes with such a position. I am eager and prepared to begin my service on the bench.”

District court judges in the 28th Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Following an initial retention vote, judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

Amy Taylor Norton and W. Brad Sutton were the other nominees for this selection.

Politics
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
Kansas Reflector

Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists

Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […] The post Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas ranchers struggling to keep up with added operating costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cost of feeding livestock is getting more expensive for Kansas ranchers with some of the added costs getting passed on to consumers at the grocery store. With the current situation, livestock prices are something many Kansas ranchers are struggling to afford. “We’re definitely not capturing...
KANSAS STATE
