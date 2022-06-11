ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

A fracking boom made the US the world's biggest oil producer. Now its end is pushing gas prices much higher.

By Ben Winck
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrJLL_0g7ghnWf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgJf3_0g7ghnWf00
Pumpjacks operate in Bakersfield, California, on January 16, 2015.

Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

  • Fracking lifted the US energy sector to unprecedented highs in the 2010s. It's now a major hurdle.
  • The fracking boom was slowing before the pandemic as investors prioritized profits over growth.
  • That attitude has kept production at pre-crisis levels and helped drive gas prices to record highs.

The very boom that bolstered the US's energy independence is now making its gas-price problem much, much worse.

For much of the past decade, fracking gave the US energy sector a massive tailwind. In the so-called shale revolution, fields in New Mexico, North Dakota, and Texas became the next boomtowns for energy commodities. In just a few years, the US overtook Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world's biggest producer of crude oil and natural gas. Total domestic production of crude oil jumped from 5.4 million barrels a day in early 2010 to a record 13 million at the end of 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration .

But what was recently the industry's biggest boon has since become a massive snag at the worst possible time. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February quickly pushed energy prices higher around the world as investors braced for a major drop in supply. The West's sanctions against Russian energy companies lifted prices again in March.

Declining supply put more pressure on the US — which exports its oil and gas — to step in with increased production. That hasn't happened.

Relief measures, including emergency releases, dented the rally slightly through April, but with Americans' demand holding strong, prices quickly rebounded . The average price per gallon of gasoline in the US hit a record $4.95 on Wednesday, according to AAA data . Prices are even higher in the most populous states, with Californians forced to pay an average $6.39 a gallon.

The rising prices are in sharp contrast to the declines seen throughout the past decade. The US fracking boom dragged energy prices lower for much of the 2010s as supply overtook demand. Yet the production surge flashed its first signs of a slowdown in 2019. Throw the pandemic, cratered demand, and market dynamics into the mix, and fracking quickly morphed into an anchor holding US production down at a time of intense need.

How fracking powered the energy industry's biggest party — and a nasty hangover

The previous decade's fracking boom quickly turned into a sprint, with companies prioritizing all-out growth over profitability. Near the end of the 2010s, companies started to show signs of a pullback as investment slowed. Industry giants told investors in 2019 they were considering shrinking production . Shareholders pushed companies to prioritize steady profits over the rapid growth seen in prior years.

Drilling in the oil-rich Permian Basin "is going to slow down significantly over the next several years," Scott Sheffield, the CEO of the energy producer Pioneer Natural Resources, told investors in November 2019.

"I don't think OPEC has to worry that much more about US shale growth long term," he said, adding that the firm "will be more cautious" through 2025.

That all came before the pandemic hit. Energy demand plummeted through early 2020 as locked-down Americans cut back on driving and travel. Oil-futures prices even turned negative in April 2020 , with traders effectively paying others to take planned barrel deliveries off their hands. Producers preparing to slow drilling suddenly found themselves in a shutdown.

Turning the lights back on hasn't been easy. Demand remained weak until spring 2021, when vaccine rollouts powered a surge in consumer spending and travel. Supply has been slow to respond. Crude production neared 11.7 million barrels a day in March, down more than 1 million barrels from the 2019 peak.

The uptrend has also been a bumpy one, as producers have been wary not to repeat the growth spree of the 2010s. Investors have continued to push profit protection over faster pumping, saying firms need to pay down debts from the prior boom. That's led to producers' free cash flow soaring amid rising prices, a typical sign that the industry is leaving cash on the table and needs to accelerate investment.

Supply-chain issues have also held the sector back from boosting production. Unique sand used for fracking is now in short supply, and prices have nearly tripled from where they stood just one year ago. That's further hobbled the industry that's crucial for matching supply with Americans' extraordinary demand.

"We can't get enough sand," Michael Oestmann, the CEO of Tall City Exploration, told Reuters in February. "We're running less than the number of [fracking] stages we could pump in a day because we've run out of sand every day."

The Biden administration has tried to put more pressure on producers to ramp up activity, but there's been little improvement. The White House called on Congress in late March to pass "use-it-or-lose-it" fees for oil firms' unused wells, saying such policy would kick-start a production surge. Such measures have yet to materialize, and each party has been content to push the blame for sky-high gas prices to the other side of the aisle.

A quick solution, then, is unlikely to arrive. Much of the energy sector is beholden to its shareholders, and investors have learned from the recent past. They're firmly in marathon mode after the growth sprint of the 2010s. But as summer travel ramps up and pumping remains below pre-pandemic levels, consumers are in dire need of more production, and fast.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 633

Think Critically
4d ago

This is what you call government and media collusion... this is hands down the result of Bidens Administration. If Trump were still President we'd all be enjoying $1.90 gas like i was before this catastrophic demonic administration.

Reply(85)
231
Adam Simerson
4d ago

How is this even a debate anymore everything has been ruined that was doing good. My theory is someone who wasn't a career politician became president. He started fixing things that were broke. Career politicians had to break it again. We were starting to be able to help ourselves that scared them, The little guy was making money they couldn't have that

Reply(28)
164
Russell Travis
4d ago

This is very anecdotal I know, but was talking to my neighbors son just this morning who works for an oil field equipment company in Midland Odessa area of west Texas. He said in the past couple weeks orders for purchase and lease of oil field equipment has shot up dramatically and stated the oil fields there have been ramping up production. Take that bit of info for what you will. Hoping it's an indicator of things to come.

Reply(8)
58
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Bakersfield, CA
Business
State
California State
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Bakersfield, CA
Industry
City
Bakersfield, CA
One Green Planet

Dairy Farm Forced to Euthanize 3,665 Cows After Years of Pollution from Local Air Force Base

The owner of Highland Dairy in Clovis, New Mexico, euthanized 3,665 dairy cows due to toxic water pollution from the local Air Force Base. Back in 2018, Art Schaap was notified that 7 out of the 13 wells on his farm were contaminated by toxins called PFAS. These chemicals entered the groundwater from a substance that is used to smother flames in fire training. The nearby Cannon Air Force Base is to blame.
CLOVIS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Gas Prices#Oil Producer#Russian
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
The Conversation U.S.

Why Biden just declared heat pumps and solar panels essential to national defense

Solar panels, heat pumps and hydrogen are all building blocks of a clean energy economy. But are they truly “essential to the national defense”? President Joe Biden proclaimed that they are in early June when he authorized using the Defense Production Act to ramp up their production in the U.S., along with insulation and power grid components. As an environmental engineering professor, I agree that these technologies are essential to mitigating our risks from climate change and overreliance on fossil fuels. However, efforts to expand production capabilities must be accompanied by policies to stimulate demand if Biden hopes to accelerate the transition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Business Insider

526K+
Followers
33K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy