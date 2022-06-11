ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governors Ball 2022: Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, A$AP Ferg perform on Day 1

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 4 days ago

Governors Ball finally made its electrifying return to New York City.

Day one of the iconic festival saw some of the biggest names take to the stage — including Friday’s headliner Kid Cudi amping up the crowd on the main stage at the Citi Field complex in Queens.

NYC native rapper A$AP Ferg returned to the festival for the first time since 2017. His set proved to be a hit among music lovers, as heartthrob Jack Harlow followed suit performing hit tracks off his new album.

The festival — which runs until Sunday — was plunged into some last-minute chaos after rapper Lil Wayne pulled out of Friday’s lineup just hours before he was due to take to the stage.

Blaming “flight disruptions” for his abrupt cancelation, the rapper’s decision to pull out came just three days after he replaced Migos.

Rapper Kid Cudi headlined Friday’s show on the main stage.
On Tuesday, the festival announced Migos will no longer be performing this weekend, due to “circumstances out of our control.”

Notorious for last-minute pull-outs of festivals, this weekend proved to be no different for Lil Wayne.

“Due to flight disruptions, Lil Wayne will no longer be performing this evening,” the festival tweeted Friday.

Jack Harlow appeared on the Bacardi Stage, treating fans to tracks off his latest album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You.”
Lucky for fans, A$AP Ferg showed up to save the day at the eleventh hour to kickstart the music-filled weekend with a bang.

came through a$ap 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/kNmiIqM90f

— The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 11, 2022

Fans screamed at the top of their lungs when Jack Harlow appeared on the Bacardi Stage. The Kentucky-based rapper treated fans to tracks off his latest album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You.”

~like it's nothing to it~ @jackharlow pic.twitter.com/yWVipsTKqx

— The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 11, 2022

Firing off smash singles to a packed crowd, the rapper also performed hits “Dua Lipa” and “Young Harleezy” from the album.

Day one capped off after highly-anticipated performances from emerging talents, such as British rising star Beabadoobee who performed her alternative indie tracks on the main stage.

the day 1 vibes were ✨immaculate✨ pic.twitter.com/1EaeyKbx3P

— The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 11, 2022

She even gave fans a glimpse of her new material, which fans can expect to listen to on her upcoming album “Beatopia.”

Alternative hip-hop duo Paris Texas took to the Bacardi Stage for their electric set just moments before duo Louie Pastel and Felix treated fans to an energetic set on the same stage.

don't talk to me until i've had my @beabad00bee ! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WkVZKAt4hM

— The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 10, 2022

Concertgoers were pleased to see a blast from the past from duo Aly & Aj, who performed their old and new tracks on the Gopuff stage, fueling some major nostalgia.

NYC’s very own rising star Blu DeTiger amped the crowd up with her own songs, as well as covers of MIA’s smash hit “Paper Planes” and Gorillaz’ hit single “Feel Good Inc.”

For those who can’t attend this year — fear not. The festival is streaming each performance from the three stages on Twitch TV .

NYC native A$AP Ferg saved the day as he replaced Lil Wayne just hours before he was due on stage.
SATURDAY’S LINEUP

Gov Ball’s day two promises to bring some electric sets to its stages, with headliner Halsey set to take to the main stage at 8:45 p.m. to cap off the night.

DJ Diesel — better known as former NBA sensation Shaquille O’Neal — will be rocking out on the Bacardi stage at 4:15 p.m.

Roddy Rich will warm the crowd up ahead of Halsey’s performance, as he’s set to perform at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage.

On the Gopuff stage, dance music artist Flume is expected to rock out at 8:30 p.m. as the final act on that stage on Saturday.

Before the Aussie takes to the stage, Japanese singing sensation Joji will be performing at 7 p.m., while singer Ashnikko takes the Bacardi stage at the same time.

SUNDAY’S LINEUP

And if you thought that’s not enough, Sunday’s performances are guaranteed to bring the heat for this year’s final hurrah.

Headlining rapper J. Cole will be closing out the weekend with a massive set on Sunday at 8:45 p.m. on the main stage.

Alternative performer Clairo and British band Glass Animals will be warming the main stage crowd up at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively.

The Gopuff stage will see the likes of Becky G, Playboi Carti, and Kaytranada performing towards the end of the day.

And if you prefer a mellow end to the festival, Jazmine Sullivan will be closing out the show on the Bacardi stage at 7:30 p.m. where she’s guaranteed to soothe fans with her soulful hits.

