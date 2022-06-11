ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Man dead after car crash on South Fletcher Avenue in Nassau County

By Sydny Pepper, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOWQK_0g7ggTHs00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash early Saturday at 2:35 a.m. on South. Fletcher Avenue in Nassau County.

A 67-year-old man was traveling northbound on S. Fletcher Ave just north of Amelia Island Parkway where for unknown reasons, the van crossed the southbound lane of travel and left the roadway traveling into the woods on the west shoulder.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The driver traveled a short distance into the woods before coming to a final stop. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Nassau County, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Nassau County, FL
Accidents
Nassau County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
First Coast News

One dead, one hospitalized in Clay County boat crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating incident on Black Creek in Clay County that left one person dead, and another injured. Investigators say on Tuesday a 20-foot vessel with two passengers was traveling westbound on Black Creek when it struck...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Woman killed, man critically hurt in crash on Southside Connector

Jacksonville, Fl — It was an awful scene on the Southside Connector just before 1 am today, as a woman was hit and killed and a man sustained critical injuries. Florida Highway Patrol says the woman, identified as a 46-year-old from Jacksonville, had stopped to help the man following a crash. Both were then hit by a third vehicle whose driver failed to see them.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News4Jax.com

Man dies trying to cross I-10 after being hit by 3 cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was hit by three cars while trying to run across Interstate 10 on Saturday night. According to FHP, the pedestrian was walking across the eastbound lanes near Lane Avenue around 10 p.m. The man tried to run across the eastbound...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy