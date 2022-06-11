Man dead after car crash on South Fletcher Avenue in Nassau County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash early Saturday at 2:35 a.m. on South. Fletcher Avenue in Nassau County.

A 67-year-old man was traveling northbound on S. Fletcher Ave just north of Amelia Island Parkway where for unknown reasons, the van crossed the southbound lane of travel and left the roadway traveling into the woods on the west shoulder.

The driver traveled a short distance into the woods before coming to a final stop. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

